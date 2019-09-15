Netflix Cancels No Good Nick After One Season

Netflix has cancelled another original series. According to Variety, the streaming service has ended the run of No Good Nick after just one season. The series, whose season had been divided into two parts, starred Sabrina The Teenage Witch star Melissa Joan Hart and Lord of the Rings star Sean Astin.

In No Good Nick, Hart and Astin play Liz and Ed Thompson, parents who welcome Nicole Patterson (Siena Agudong) into their home and family after Nicole — Nick for short — presents herself as an orphan with the Thompsons as her closest living relatives. In reality, Nick is a teen con artist planning to rob the Thompsons in order to get revenge on the family for unknowingly ruining her life however, as Nick get to know the family she begins to question whether she can go through with the plan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

No Good Nick originally received a 20-episode order last September. The first 10 episode were released on April 15, 2019 with the second 10 released on August 5, 2019. In addition to Hart, Astin, and Agudong, the series featured Lauren Lindsey Donzis and Kamala Epstein in the main cast.

No Good Nick‘s cancellation is just the latest from Netflix and isn’t likely to help the service’s reputation as something of a Grim Reaper of streaming. This year alone, Netflix has cancelled several fan-favorite series, including Marvel’s the Punisher, Marvel’s Jessica Jones, Santa Clarita Diet, One Day At A Time, Tuca & Bertie, and The OA. The cancellation of The OA in particular sparked a significant amount of fan backlash. Fans of that sci-fi drama series even spearheaded a “Cancel Netflix” movement in protest, encouraging users to cancel their subscriptions over the network’s perceived cancellation of beloved series at a higher rate than more traditional network television. It’s worth noting that a report by Bloomberg has suggested that the streaming service’s cancellation rates is actually closer to average but is just more notable given that Netflix puts out more original series and often cuts several at the same time.

Still, the cancellation is sad news for fans of No Good Nick. They’ve already begun taking to social media hoping to somehow save the series.

“So what hashtag are we using to save No Good Nick?” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Are you upset that Netflix has ended No Good Nick after just one season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.