Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Enters New Era with Re-Ignition Toyline (But Does It Deliver?)

2025 has been a year of change for the Power Rangers franchise, and a new era has officially begun for the franchise in the toy world courtesy of Playmates Toys. Earlier this year, it was revealed that Playmates Toys would be taking over the toy license for the Power Rangers franchise from Hasbro, and soon after we learned that the next era of Power Rangers toys would kick off with the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Re-Ignition line. That new era has finally arrived with Playmates Toys’ first wave of Power Rangers action figures, Zords, and roleplay items, and we’ve had a chance to check them out and see whether or not this first wave delivers what Ranger fans are looking for.

Auto Morphin Power Rangers

We’re going to begin with the return of the Auto Morphin Power Rangers figures, which are based on the original Bandai figures from the ’90s (and subsequent versions and reissues). Just like those original figures, these allow you to press the switch in the back and flip the unmasked head up and then flip it back, and aside from one that seemed to have encountered an issue, they all worked as advertised.

The biggest differences here are in the articulation department. The original figures and some of the subsequent releases didn’t have much in the way of articulation, with basic knee and arm swivels. These feature elbow joints and knee joints as well as rotation at the hips, wrists, and feet, which is much improved. The biggest issue with posing is that just like the originals, the main torso can’t move or turn, and neither can the heads due to the flipping action, so while you can get some additional posing with the arms and legs, you are still limited in terms of what poses you can obtain.

The unmasked portraits actually look quite good across the board, especially in comparison to the older figures, though there is a change I’m not crazy about. It’s a purely visual thing, but the bottom of the mechanism that flips the head isn’t smoothed out or hidden this time around, so while it results in a slightly less bulky figure, the screws and bar on either side just can’t help but stick out. That said, these were played with right away with my daughter, and she couldn’t have cared less and didn’t even notice, as the auto morphin feature was the star of the show. These also feel pretty solid, so it appears they can take some punishment before breaking.

Collector Power Rangers Set

Playmates is also debuting the Collector Power Rangers 6-Pack, which includes the core five Mighty Morphin Rangers and the Green Ranger. These figures stand at just over 5 inches tall and come with their main weapon as well as two versions of the Blade Blaster and a holster for it. On the articulation front, each figure comes with joints at the elbows, hips, and knees, as well as swivels for the neck, wrists, and ankles. For those who want a set of Rangers for their shelf from the new line, this is the way to go, and one of the standout elements overall is the paint applications, which look great in person (with one caveat I’ll get to in a second).

On the downside, there are two elements to these figures that hold it back, and the biggest one is the lack of swivel or any sort of articulation in the chest and torso. Without being able to either turn at the chest or the waist, there’s a multitude of poses that are simply eliminated from the conversation, which is a shame. While I still created a pretty solid-looking display with all six characters, that one addition would have made the display ten times better. Speaking of qualms, the other issue is the color choice of the Dragon Shield. It’s a small thing, but still worth noting.

On the play front, though, these shine once again, and the articulation that is there allows for fun scenarios and action scenes when throwing them on the table. The weapons feature the more rubbery material that we’ve seen in other toyline releases, and as a parent who is always worried about my child accidentally getting pricked with some of these small toys and their accessories, this is always a good thing.

Rita Repulsa and Putty Patroller Villain Figures

In addition to the heroes, there are also a few villain figures in the mix, including Rita Repulsa and a Putty Patroller. These don’t take the exact same tact as the Ranger figures, as each of these features a distinct action feature. Rita comes with Spell Castin’ Action and a spell effect that you attach to her hand alongside her staff, and she became a pretty clear standout after my daughter got hold of her. I have actually yet to see her again since then, which is the kind of sign you want when it comes to an action figure.

Next up is the Putty Patroller, who comes with Head Spinning’ Action as well as two alternate weapon hands that can be easily swapped out. The head spin works really well, as does Rita’s spell action, and having the alternate two hands (which include a big fist and a blade-type form) means you can have a ton of options for your display if you end up buying two of these. The villains knocked it out of the park, and I hope to see more additions to this part of the line soon.

Combinable Zords

Any Power Rangers fan knows that you have to have Zords as part of your toy rollout, and Playmates has two options for fans right off the bat. The first is Combinable Dinozords that are purchased individually, and when you have all five, you can then combine them into one of two forms. The Tyrannosaurus, Mastadon, Triceratops, Sabertooth Tiger, and Pterodactyl all have nice weight to them and feature chunky joints that don’t feel like they’re going to snap at the first bit of pressure. Frankly, these are truly fun to play with on their own, especially with the added bonuses of launching missiles from the Sabertooth Tiger and Triceratops Zords. The Pterodactyl even comes with a tiny Ranger team for scale.

When you decided to combine them, the process is relatively straightforward and without much fuss, as there was only one time I encountered any confusion, and that was at the tail end of assembly. Once assembled, the Megazord is huge, standing at around 11 inches tall, and while it looks great in the display, it is just as able to hit the toy battlefield without much fear of taking any substantial damage. You can also choose from Megazord mode as well as Tank mode, and both are relatively easy to switch back from.

The paint application and attention to detail aren’t up to the standards of the Zord Ascension line, mind you, but I wasn’t really comfortable having my daughter pull that off the shelf to play with either. This one I have no qualms with that happening at all, regardless of which mode it’s in, and the same is true of the Zords in their individual forms as well.

Ultimate Electronic Megazord

For those who would rather pick up a Megazord without all the hassle of buying several Zords and with the bonus of light-up functions, there’s the Ultimate Megzord Electronic Figure. This version stands at 12 inches tall and features a button on the chest that activates light-up eyes and triggers over 15 sounds. The level of articulation is about the same with the combinable version, as most people aren’t exactly doing heavily detailed poses with it anyway, regardless of which version you end up with, and this one is also only $40.00.

While I personally prefer the combinable version, that’s simply due to the flexibility and the options at play. If I were looking at the base enjoyment as a toy and the price point, I’d seriously consider opting for this version as opposed to the combinable, which will require you to purchase five Zords at $25.00 each to create it.

Tyrannosaurus Battle Bike with Red Ranger

Let’s jump to something a little different with the Red Ranger’s Battle Bike. As opposed to a straight motorcycle and figure pack, the Battle Bike opts for a unique action feature that works as advertised, though it is incredibly specific. This set includes a Red Ranger and a special harness that you attach to the motorcycle’s extended bracket. Once attached, you set the figure on the seat and then launch him into action.

When you press the back part of the bike down, it launches the Ranger upward and then he flips in mid-air to land on his feet in front of the bike. While it might not work perfectly every time, if seated correctly, it works most of the time, and is actually pretty unique amongst motorcycle packs. I can see it being played with a lot without the action feature, and the bike itself looks cool, but while the action feature is different, it’s not exactly something I see a lot of kids going back to time and time again after the initial novelty has worn off.

Power Morpher

If you have someone who wants to be a Power Ranger in the house, Playmates has a number of roleplay items just for that purpose, and let’s start with the Power Morpher. The Power Morpher comes with all five core Power Coins, and each one will unlock unique sound to go along with the red light-up feature. The morphed has a pull-down handle and a clip that can attach right to a belt, so for the kids looking to play as Rangers, this is incredibly ideal.

The only issue they might have is actually locking in and taking out the Power Coins. It actually takes a bit of power to get the coins out of the Morpher, and depending on your child’s age, they might be coming to you to switch them in and out. This is also a Morpher made for smaller hands, as you can easily accidentally block the mechanism that pops open to switch the Power Coins out. It is cool that each coin features unique Ranger sounds, but this might be a test before you buy situation to find out if this is right for you.

Power Rangers Role Play Masks

If you’re going to jump into full-on Ranger mode, you’re going to want a Ranger Mask to go with your favorite color, and Playmates has masks for all six Rangers at launch. These are straight-up masks that represent each Ranger, and each one comes with an adjustable strap on the back to make sure your child is comfortable. These are also only around $13.00, so you can pick up your child’s favorite Ranger for cheaper and let their imaginations run wild. Easy win.

Dragon Dagger

For the Green Ranger fan in your life, you’ll want to add the Dragon Dagger to your collection, and this one has some cool features. Not only do you get over 15 sound effects and phrases, but you also get the Dragonzord Power Coin to use in the Power Morpher. Now, Hasbro’s Dragon Dagger is a personal favorite, and this one scales things down a bit, as it doesn’t feature light-up effects or the whole remix function to the music.

What it does feature, however, is a welcome set of different sounds and tracks when you press the Dagger’s buttons, but the best part is how you actually summon the DragonZord. The mouthpiece part of the Dagger is actually a button, which then plays the iconic Dragonzord theme, and it rules.

Blade Blaster

The final piece of the initial wave is the Blade Blaster, an accessory no Ranger ever wants to go without. The Blade Blaster feels like it jumped right out of the show, and it comes with the ability to slide the handle and convert it from blaster to blade mode. There’s also 20 sounds and phrases from the show when you pull the trigger button, and the front of the blaster lights up red as well.

It’s an easy win and I would say a must for young Ranger fans, though there is one feature that could have been even better. The trigger moves through phases and sounds from the show in addition to an actual blaster sound, but the ratio is a bit off. No matter what mode you’re in, the button cycles through the same sounds and in the same order, and more times than not, you’re not actually getting a blaster sound effect. If there had been a dedicated blaster button and then one that went through the phases, that would have made this eve better, but as it stands, there’s going to be a lot of young fans who love this and want this as part of their collection.

There’s a lot to love in Playmates’ first wave of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers Re-Ignition, and what’s clear is that this is a children-first Power Rangers toyline. As Re-Ignition looks to reintroduce the brand to a new generation of fans, that’s a good place to start, and while I have some issues with certain choices, I also have to acknowledge that most of those are from a collector’s point of view and not a play point of view. Some elements clearly work better than others, but between the Combinable Zords, the villains, Ranger Collectors Figures, and the overall success of the roleplay items, Playmates is off to a strong start and should be able to build upon this foundation in a major way moving forward. You can find the full collection on Walmart.com right here.

What do you think of Playmates’ first Power Rangers offerings? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things Power Rangers, toys, and collectibles with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!