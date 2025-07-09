Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III Teases Shocking Moment in First Look Preview

There have been many delightful crossovers over the years between fan-favorite franchises, but few hit as hard as BOOM! Studios’ Mighty Morphin Power Rangers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover. After two thrilling adventures, the two teams are set to collide once more in the hotly anticipated Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III, and the series is kicking off with a seismic event that is described as a “moment you have to see to believe”. That’s a compelling tease, and we might just have our first look at that moment in the first look preview, which you can find below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The preview begins with a portal opening in the sky, and the RadBug comes soaring through with an army of Putties attacking it on all sides. Their attack is successful as the RadBug crashes to the ground, but soon the Putties are knocked back thanks to the ever resilient team of the Green Ranger and Leonardo.

Despite the numbers advantage the Putties hold over the TMNT Ranger duo, Leo and Tommy are able to put them on their heels and carve their way through. That’s when things change suddenly, as Tommy looks up towards the sky and sees something approaching that seems to shake him up considerably from his expression. This is only magnified on the next panel, as the shadow of whatever is approaching beings to take over everything, and Tommy’s focus is fixed on whatever it is.

The next two pages shift to Michelangelo and Trini, who are somewhere else dealing with another massive threat in Paris. The next page then shows they aren’t alone, as Rafael and Donatello are also along for the ride, though what they don’t seem to notice is that someone is watching them from afar, perched just out of sight. While we don’t know some of the other threats the group will face, we do know that the primary villains will be Lord Zedd and Shredder, and they just might have the means to finally take everyone’s favorite heroes down for good.

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III will once again be written by Ryan Parrott (Power Rangers, Vicarious), and will feature the artwork of Vincenzo Federici (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles). There will also be a series of covers for the big crossover sequel, including a main cover by Alessio Zonno (I Heart Skull-Crusher) as well as variant covers by Tula Lotay (Somna), James Stokoe (Godzilla: The Half-Century War), Declan Shalvey (Moon Knight), Paulina Ganucheau (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers), Mateus Santolouco (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), and Dan Mora (Mighty Morphin Power Rangers). You can find the official description for the new series below.

“With Rita and Krang defeated, the bad guys aren’t cutting the Rangers and Turtles no slack! Lord Zedd and Shredder have a new plan to take down the radical teen heroes, and if they don’t act carefully, they may just succeed.”

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III will land in comic stores and on digital platforms on August 13th, and the first issue is up for pre-order now at your local comic shop.

Are you excited for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III, and what do you hope to see from the third and likely final chapter? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things Power Rangers and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!