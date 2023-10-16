Millie Bobby Brown Ready to Say Goodbye to Stranger Things

Millie Bobby Brown has taken advantage of the notoriety of Stranger Things to build one of the most impressive careers for any young actor in Hollywood, but with just one more season to go in the main show, Brown is ready to move on. The star, who has also appeared in Godzilla vs. Kong and Enola Holmes,

In what's probably appropriate for a series centered on characters coming of age, Brown compares the end of Stranger Things to graduating from high school.

"When you're ready, you're like, 'All right, let's do this. Let's tackle this last senior year. Let's get out of here,'" Brown told Glamour. "Stranger Things takes up a lot of time to film and it's preventing me from creating stories that I'm passionate about. So I'm ready to say, 'Thank you, and goodbye.'"

Brown adds taht ironically, the show gave her "the tools and the resources to be a better actor." But she is unwilling to be goaded into mourning the show. No one is dying, she points out, bluntly. "When it ends, I'm going to be able to still see these people."

Series star David Harbour also recently broke down his feelings on the end of the show, saying he's excited for the victory lap of the show's final season.

"What's funny is when I started the show, I never ever wanted it to end," Harbour told NME. "That's why I love the show. I think it's a great show, even if I wasn't in it. Now we're almost nine years from filming the first season, and I think it is time for it to end. But it is, of course, very bittersweet. You know, there's a sadness there. But also, we've all grown up. It is time for us to leave that nest and try other things and different projects. And to let [creators] the Duffer Brothers try different things as well. I mean, those guys are so talented. I want to see what they come up with next. So it is bittersweet, but it's definitely time."

No word yet on when Stranger Things will return, since both the writers and actors were on strike, and that ground production to a halt. The writers room is back at work, so hopefully by the time SAG-AFTRA is back to work, Brown and her co-stars can get in, wrap things up in a bow, and get out.