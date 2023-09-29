Stranger Things Season 5 Reveals Surprising First Look

Stranger Things has remained a staple of Netflix's catalogue, entertaining viewers around the world with its genre-bending storytelling. The show's fifth and final season is currently on the horizon — and the writing staff has provided an unexpected behind-the-scenes look at what that will entail. The official Twitter account for the Stranger Things writers room caught attention for releasing a series of pre-vis graphics from Season 5, Episode 1, which show some uncanny looks at Steve Harrington (Joe Keery) and Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton).

The tweets joke that "[hopefully] the studios make a fair deal with SAG soon or else season 5 is looking like this," referencing the ongoing SAG-AFTRA actors' strike.

FYI this is pre-vis for a scene in ep 1. So technically your first look at season 5. We told Joe he has to perform it EXACTLY like this. — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) September 28, 2023

They did Charlie dirty pic.twitter.com/NOWxnTou4l — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) September 29, 2023

What Will Stranger Things Season 5 Be About?

An official plot synopsis for Stranger Things' fifth and final season has yet to be released, although we do know it will be delivering a blockbuster-style epic, and a proper sendoff for the show's ensemble cast of characters.

"Seven years ago, we planned out the complete story arc for Stranger Things. At the time, we predicted the story would last four to five seasons," the Duffers shared in a statement last year when the final season was announced. "It proved too large to tell in four, but -- as you'll soon see for yourselves -- we are now hurtling toward our finale. Season 4 will be the penultimate season; Season 5 will be the last. There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of Stranger Things; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes. But first we hope that you stay with us as we finish this tale of a powerful girl named Eleven and her brave friends, of a broke police chief and a ferocious mom, of a small town called Hawkins and an alternate dimension known only as the Upside Down. As always, we are grateful for your patience and support. Over and out, Matt and Ross."

Will There Be Stranger Things Spinoffs?

Earlier this year, reports indicated that a Stranger Things anime series is in the works at Netflix, although details surrounding that remain largely under wraps. Additionally, the cast and crew have teased that some sort of live-action offshoot is in the cards.

"We have some ideas," Matt Duffer told SFX Magazine in a 2022 interview. "In terms of if we were to do any sort of a spinoff, or any continuation of Stranger Things, for us the bar was always, 'Is the idea exciting enough that we feel the pull of wanting to do it again?' I want to feel the pull of, 'God, I really want to do this. I feel really, really excited about this.' So that's why we're being careful about what that is and whether we move forward with it or not."

What do you think of the first "look" at Stranger Things' fifth and final season? Are you excited for the final episodes? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!