Prey Director Teases His "Awesome" Stranger Things Season 5 Episode

Now that the WGA strike has come to an end, some projects are able to resume the writing stage of production, including the highly-anticipated fifth and final season of Stranger Things. The upcoming season will see a lot of returning favorites in front of and behind the camera in addition to some exciting newcomers. Dan Trachtenberg, who is best known for helming Prey and 10 Cloverfield Lane, is set to direct an episode of Season 5. Trachtenberg recently spoke to Collider about Stranger Things, and teased it is going to be "awesome."

"I was prepping it before the strike and doing previews for sequences and stuff," Trachtenberg explained. "It's awesome! I'm doing it because I love that show so much. I think every season has gotten better and better and better, and this is the final one, and the Duffers are geniuses and good, really good dudes. And this episode, that's just 'an episode' of Season 5, has several awesome set pieces in it and it's gonna be huge, man. It's a big season, and, so far, so cool."

Trachtenberg's involvement with Stranger Things was announced back in June.

"Get ready to head back to Hawkins, Indiana. Season 5 of Stranger Things is inching closer, and a new member is joining the Party -- 10 Cloverfield Lane director Dan Trachtenberg will direct an episode of the show's upcoming final season," Netflix previously announced. "There's no word yet on which episode the director will helm, but he's an eminently qualified set of hands."

How Will Stranger Things End?

Stranger Things creators, Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, recently revealed that their pitch for the fifth season was a tear-jerker.

"Listen. It's our process but it's just like, we really just try to focus on one season at a time," Ross Duffer previously told The Wrap. "We do have an outline for season 5 and we pitched it to Netflix and they really responded well to it. I mean, it was hard. It's the end of the story. I saw executives crying who I've never seen cry before and it was wild. And it's not just to do with the story, just the fact that it's like, Oh my God, this thing that has defined so many of our lives, these Netflix people who has been with us from the beginning, seven years now, and it's hard to imagine the journey coming to an end."

Stranger Things is expected to return for its final season in 2024.