Stranger Things Star Robert Englund Addresses a Season 5 Return

Season 4 of Netflix's Stranger Things saw horror icon Robert Englund join the cast as Victor Creel, the father of Henry Creel — aka the entity known as Vecna. Now, with Stranger Things ending with its upcoming fifth season, the series still has to wrap up Vecna's story — and Englund says that he'd like to return as Victor if possible. Speaking with fans at Terror Con recently (via Bloody Disgusting), England explained that'd he'd like to come back and that the series' creators did bring the idea up, but it remains to be seen if it will happen.

"In Stranger Things Season 4, there's a sequence with Natalia [Dyer] walking through a kind of Nightmare on Elm Street dreamscape," Englund said. "I heard the voice over from Vecna, my boy Vecna says, 'Ah, old Victor. I remember him well. Perhaps I should pay him a visit.' So, they. have an option in Season 5 of either killing me on-screen or just telling the audience that Vecna killed me. They did bring it up, but there's a lot of stuff they have to wrap up. It would be fun for me to do that."

Casting Englund as Victor Creel in Season 4 of Stranger Things Wasn't Intentional

While Englund ended up being the perfect choice to play Victor — especially since Vecna as a character was inspired by Englund's iconic role as Freddy Krueger — Matt and Ross Duffer previously revealed that it was Englund who had himself submitted an audition tape for the role.

"I wish it was our casting idea, or even our casting director. He just submitted a tape, which is the crazy thing about it," Matt Duffer revealed to Variety. "I would never have thought to go to him, it was a one-episode ... it was a hugely important role, but we were just, Carmen Cuba, she's brilliant, our casting director, she sent us all these tapes. She doesn't warn us, she doesn't tell us, she just likes to put them in the middle of it. Then we're watching all these auditions for Victor and then just, right in the middle, there's Robert Englund lying in the middle of a bathtub delivering this monologue."

The filmmaker continued, "It was weird because, at that point, it was very clear this season, we had written most of it, or a lot of it, and it was so inspired, obviously, by the Nightmare [on Elm Street] films. And Vecna, our new villain, was clearly inspired by Freddy, and there's no way Robert would have known that. So, it just felt as much like fate as you can get."

What To Expect in the Final Season of Stranger Things

While there are things that need to be wrapped up and there is a lot of anticipation about the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, series star Joe Keery previously opened up about how ending the series will be bittersweet for those making the hit series.

"It does feel like it's time. It won't be easy for it to end," Keery explained. "I mean, I owe my whole career to being on that show and all the opportunities that I had since are because of that show."

He added, "So it's very convoluted. There's a sense of relief, there's a sense of sadness. I guess my goal is to just really soak it up as much as I can while we're doing it, and not take any of it for granted because it's been an amazing ride with such great people. And then once it's done, move forward and try to just hold on to the joy that we had when we were making it…. Everything has a beginning and the middle and an end. It'll be nice to have the end of this too."

