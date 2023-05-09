Minx: Cancelled HBO Max Series Gets Season 2 Premiere Date on STARZ

After its initial launch of promising content, HBO Max has made a number of cuts and cancellations over the last year, which included fans being given the disappointing news that the TV series Minx wouldn't be returning, despite Season 2 having nearly wrapped production, but luckily STARZ stepped in to become the new home of the project. As if the series' return wasn't exciting enough, STARZ has revealed today that the new season is set to premiere on both the linear STARZ as well as the app in July. Minx Season 2 is set to premiere on STARZ on July 21st.

Per press release, "STARZ announced today that the second season of the critically acclaimed comedy Minx will premiere on Friday, July 21st at midnight on the STARZ app and all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms. On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 9 p.m. ET in the U.S. and Canada. The wildly bold first season is currently available to stream on the STARZ app.

"Set in 1970s Los Angeles, Minx centers around Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Jake Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women. In Season 2, Doug and Joyce grapple with Minx's explosive success, which brings more money, fame, and temptation than either of them knows how to handle.

"Minx stars Ophelia Lovibond (Guardians of the Galaxy, Rocketman) as Joyce Prigger, Jake Johnson (New Girl, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) as Doug Renetti, Idara Victor (Shameless, Turn) as Tina, Jessica Lowe (Righteous Gemstones, Miracle Workers) as Bambi, Lennon Parham (Bless This Mess, Better Things) as Shelly, Oscar Montoya (Dimension 20, Bless the Hearts) as Richie, and Elizabeth Perkins (The After Party, Barry) as Constance.

"Minx was created by Ellen Rapoport, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer, alongside Paul Feig and Dan Magnante for Feigco Entertainment, Ben Karlin and Rachel Lee Goldenberg, who also directed the pilot. Jake Johnson serves as a co-executive producer. Minx is produced by Lionsgate Television."

With Minx being an HBO Max original, it might have faced challenges when finding a massive audience, but the first season sits at 97% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of the more acclaimed new series of 2022.

