Warner Bros. Discovery made the unexpected decision to scrap Season 2 of the critically acclaimed Minx shortly before production on the new episodes had wrapped, though fans of the series are in luck, as STARZ is confirmed to be reviving the project and the platform will become the exclusive home of the series. Unlike other projects that Warner Bros. Discovery opted to cancel or not renew, Minx wasn't produced by the network and was merely its streaming home, as it was produced by Lionsgate Television, allowing the project to finish shooting and find a new home. Stay tuned for details on when Season 2 of Minx will premiere on STARZ.

"We have always felt this show would be a perfect fit for our brand with our dedication to narratives by, about, and for women," Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO for STARZ, shared in a statement. "STARZ is proud to be the new home for this incredible show that has drawn in well-deserved critical acclaim. We're excited to welcome Ellen and the talented Minx team to the network and can't wait to bring its passionate fans the second season."

Ellen Rapoport, Minx creator, showrunner, and executive producer said, "I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining the STARZ family, and for the opportunity to introduce Minx to a brand new audience. We've found the perfect home. Our writers, cast, and crew have created something truly special in Season 2, and I can't wait for everyone to see it."

Set in 1970s Los Angeles, Minx centers around Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond), an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher (Jake Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women. The cast also includes Idara Victor, Jessica Lowe, Lennon Parham, Michael Angarano, and Oscar Montoya. As previously announced, Elizabeth Perkins joined Season 2 as recurring character Constance.

"We are so proud of our beloved Minx and are thrilled that it has a wonderful new home on STARZ," executive producer Paul Feig expressed. "That audiences will be able to watch Ellen and our cast's amazing new Season 2 as well as rewatch or discover season one for the first time has us jumping for joy and thanking our lucky STARZ."

The first season of Minx currently sits at 97% positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. Stay tuned for details on Season 2 of Minx.

