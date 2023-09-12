Modern Family Re-Runs to Air on New Network This Month

The family sitcom will now air on TBS in addition to Peacock and Hulu.

One of the 2010s most popular sitcoms has found a new home. Tuesday, TBS announced it had acquired the license to Modern Family, with the channel set to start airing re-runs of the former ABC hit beginning Monday, September 25th. To start, TBS will be airing a three-hour block of Modern Family every weekday from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., taking over the time slots once occupied by Friends and Young Sheldon.

"Our audience continually seeks out popular comedies like Friends, The Big Bang Theory, and Modern Family, so now that we have all three of these iconic series on TBS, we can build an even bigger, more engaged audience," Julie Taylor, chief of content, strategy and insights for the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned US Networks Group offered in a prepared statement. "We have the best in class content that drives an audience from daytime through primetime and we do that by leveraging our fans' affinity for comedies and by creating daily destination."

TBS' new licensing isn't exclusive, meaning Modern Family will be able to continue airing on the networks that currently license the series, including the suit of channels owned by NBCUniversal. The show can also be streamed on both Peacock and Hulu as well.

Is Modern Family ever returning?

Given the initial series ran for 11 seasons, it's unlikely ABC will choose to bring the show back anytime soon. As Jesse Tyler Ferguson revealed a few years back, however, network executives once thought about the idea of a spinoff starring his character and Eric Stonestreet's Cam.

"There were discussions," Ferguson said on Andy Cohen's talk show last year. "I think the network decided against it. That's the first time I've ever said that."

"I think they just wondering if this is the right family to tell this story," he explained. "I think they were – you know, we'd been on for 11 years and I think they were ready to move in a different direction."

The entirety of Modern Family can be seen streaming on Peacock and Hulu.