Here comes Santa Claus — and he's mad. Disney+ on Wednesday gifted fans a new peek at The Santa Clauses season 2, revealing the first look at Emmy award winner Eric Stonestreet (Modern Family) as Magnus Antas, aka The Mad Santa. The centuries-old predecessor of the present-day Santa, Scott Calvin (Tim Allen), Magnus Antas is just one of many Santas from across the "Yule-verse": the Santa Claus multiverse of Santas from Christmas past. Last season, Scott learned his Santa origins when he met St. Nicholas (Mitch Poulos), the Great Depression-era Santa 17 (Jim O'Heir), Papai Noel (Mauricio Mendoza), and even the Krampus (Dirk Rogers).

A rowdy and mercurial foe who often brandishes a cup of mead, Magnus Antas reigned during the 14th century and is now returning to take down Scott Calvin and reclaim the North Pole. See the first-look at Stonestreet's Mad Santa in the photos below.

(Photo: Disney+/James Clark)

Also headed to the North Pole this season: Mad Santa's sidekick Olga (The Mysterious Benedict Society's Marta Kessler), a surly, take-no-prisoners gnome who doesn't understand "feelings" and "empathy."

(Photo: Disney+/James Clark)

In the second season, the Calvin family — Scott, Mrs. Claus/Carol (Elizabeth Mitchell), and their children, Sandra (Elizabeth Allen-Dick) and Calvin "Cal" Claus (Austin Kane) — is back in the North Pole as Scott Calvin continues his role as Santa Claus after his retirement plans were thwarted when failing to find a worthy successor in season one. Now that Scott and his family have successfully saved Christmas, Scott turns his focus towards training his son Cal to eventually take over the "family business" as Santa Claus.

Along with the Calvin clan, returning cast members include Devin Bright as Santa's elf bestie Noel; Matilda Lawler as Betty, Santa's chief of staff; and Laura San Giacomo as Le Befana, the Italian Christmas Witch. Among the new additions are Gabriel "Fluffy" Iglesias (Mr. Iglesias) as Kris Kringle, the jolly owner of the Santaland theme park, and Tracy Morgan (30 Rock) as the new Easter Bunny. 2002's The Santa Clause 2 introduced the Council of Legendary Figures, which included Allen's Santa, Mother Nature (Aisha Tyler), Cupid (Kevin Pollak), the Tooth Fairy (Art Lafleur), Sandman (Michael Dorn), Father Time (Peter Boyle), and the Easter Bunny (the late Jay Thomas).

The Santa Clauses season 2 will stream on Disney+ later in 2023. Sign up for Disney+ here.