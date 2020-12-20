Moon Knight: Kevin Feige Promises Action and Exploration of Mental Health

✖

Fans are eager to learn more about Moon Knight and his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but we will have to wait until the series premieres on Disney+ sometime in the future. We don't know much about the show so far, only that it is very likely to star Oscar Isaac and filming is set to begin in early 2021, but we still don't have a release date. Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige recently revealed more details about the show, promising that it will be an action-adventure with a swashbuckling lead, and that it will also tackle important topics like mental health.

With the role of Moon Knight being fulfilled by former Marine Marc Spector, the character is also struggling with dissociative identity disorder. This will play a big role in the series, as fans of the comics are likely aware.

"It's been a while since we've had an action hero who jumps out of buildings and gets into fights," Feige said in an interview with Emmy Magazine. "The mental illness is a unique aspect of the program."

Many of these series were confirmed during the San Diego Comic-Con and Disney's D23 Expo in 2019, though they were a long ways away. Feige recognizes fan excitement builds up the need to meet those expectations.

"We walked off the stage feeling the love of the crowd," said Feige. "And then we said to ourselves, 'Now we have to earn the applause and fandom by delivering everything we've just promised.'"

Since then, Marvel hasn't delivered much due to the forced delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic. But they have announced more, as we are now getting shows like Armor Wars, Secret Invasion, and Ironheart, all in addition to the slate that's already been announced.

While reports indicate that Isaac will be joining the series as the lead character, Marvel and the actor himself have yet to confirm that news. But that's not the big issue right now, as it will be over a year between Marvel Studios releases when the long-awaited WandaVision series premieres on Disney+. But Feige is confident that will pay off.

"The wait has caused great anticipation... The marketing team — the people who make our amazing films feel like events — they're doing the same thing for our Disney+ series," Feige said. "That was something very important to us and important to Disney when we decided to enter this new arena. And it helps that each series is unique, intriguing, and a new entry point."

Moon Knight does not have a release date, though filming is expected to begin in 2021.