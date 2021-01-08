Moon Knight Disney+ Series Adds Synchronic Directing Duo, Filming Begins in March

✖

The anticipated Marvel Cinematic Universe debut of Marc Spector is picking up steam with a new report for the Disney+ series Moon Knight, indicating that two directors have signed on for Oscar Isaac's superhero show. A new report from THR indicates that Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, known for their sci-fi horror movies The Endless and Synchronic, have joined the production. The duo joins showrunner Mohamed Diab, who was already announced to be involved and will reportedly direct multiple episodes of the show, while Umbrella Academy showrunner Jeremy Slater will lead the writers room.

Benson and Moorhead are usually heavily involved in many aspects of their own movies, including writing and acting, so they could have input on the plot of Moon Knight. Filming on the series is expected to begin in Budapest in March.

Moorhead commented on the news as well, posting about his excitement and gratitude on social media.

I still can't quite wake up from this dream I'm having, that we're directing Oscar Isaac in a Marvel show. It's really happening. Marvel's 'Moon Knight': Indie Auteurs Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead Board as Directors (Exclusive) https://t.co/YEru8isE09 via @thr — Aaron Moorhead (@AaronMoorhead) January 8, 2021

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige finally revealed new details about their plans for Moon Knight. While speaking with Emmy Magazine, he said Marvel understands they have to match fan excitement and "earn the applause and fandom by delivering everything we've just promised."

"It's been a while since we've had an action hero who jumps out of buildings and gets into fights," Feige said. "The mental illness is a unique aspect of the program."

While Oscar Isaac was reportedly cast late last year, Feige declined to confirm his involvement during Disney's Investor Day 2020, preferring to focus on Diab's influence as showrunner. But Moon Knight cinematographer Gregory Middleton all but confirmed Isaac's casting in a recent Instagram post.

"Well the secret is out," Middleton wrote. "It’s an honor to be a part of introducing a new character to the MCU #MoonKnight. Who says cinematographers worry about white costumes! ... not if they are complex characters played by an amazing performer like @officialoscarrisaac. Thank you director Mohamed Diab and the #mcu for inviting me aboard."

Isaac would be the latest Hollywood star to join the MCU, following popular actors like Hailee Steinfeld, Tatiana Maslany, and Christian Bale in their recent projects. As much as Marvel Studios movies manage to create star power, they also have no issue recruiting A-List talent as well.

Moon Knight does not have a release date on Disney+ just yet, but the first MCU series hitting the streaming service is close to debuting; WandaVision is currently on track to premiere on Friday, January 15th.