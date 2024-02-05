Mr. & Mrs. Smith: All the Guest Stars in Season 1

Mr. & Mrs. Smith is now streaming on Prime Video and the new series — a reboot of sorts of the Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie starring 2005 film of the same name — is performing well with critics. The Donald Glover and Maya Erskine staring series is presently Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with an 87 percent critics score and there's one aspect of the series that has been getting a good bit of attention and praise from both audiences and critics alike: its guest stars. Mr. & Mrs. Smith has an impressive roster of big-name guest stars featured throughout Season 1, some in smaller roles while others play fairly brief, but significant roles in the story of the highly trained operatives living under the guise of a married couple while also developing a real relationship as they carry out their deadly missions. With performances being a big part of what makes Mr. & Mrs. Smith work — you can check out our 4 out of 5 stars review of the series here — and the guest stars being a big part of that, we've compiled a guide of all the major guest stars in Season 1 of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, who they play, and perhaps most importantly, their fates. There are spoilers for Season 1 of Mr. & Mrs. Smith beyond this point but read on for our guide to the guest appearances in the new spy thriller series.

Alexander Skarsgard and Eiza Gonzalez Skarsgard and Gonzalez appear in the first episode of Mr. & Mrs. Smith — in fact, they are the characters that open the episode. The actors play (a version) of John and Jane (though viewers may not be immediately aware of that). The couple is seemingly hiding out together in a house somewhere rural, enjoying the quiet and seeming to be making some plans for their future when their peaceful idyll is disrupted by the arrival of mysterious assailants. The pair decide that they are tired of running and decide to face things once and for all. Unfortunately, both are killed and their deaths set the tone for the viewer in terms of just how dangers of a world the John (Glover) and Jane (Erskine) we'll get to know are about to be a part of. prevnext

Paul Dano Showing up the first time in Episode 2, Dano plays Harris, the Smith's neighbor who seems to know way too much about them and their brownstone. For most of the season, it seems that he might be a rival spy, but it turns out that Harris is actually a nosy and slightly pushy real estate agent who really, really wants that brownstone. He survives the season, though not before being held at gunpoint by John in Episode 8. Last we see of Harris, he's seen going into the Smith's brownstone the morning after there has been a major confrontation (we'll get to that more later) and then calls his boss to tell them that the Smith's might be ready to sell. prevnext

John Turturro Another Episode 2 guest star, Turturro plays Eric Shane. Shane turns out to be a billionaire that is the target of one of John and Jane's first mission when they're sent to administer truth serum to him at a high-end silent art auction and then record everything he says without witnesses or casualties. Unfortunately for Shane, the mission ends up being a failure for the Smiths. John and Jane both end up dosing him with truth serum and he ends up having a very, very bad reaction to it. He blurts out a number of s major and damaging secrets at the art auction and the pair quickly get him out of there, but the man dies from the double dose of the serum on their kitchen floor, which forces the pair to have to dispose of his corpse on their own — and means they've failed their first mission. prevnext

Sharon Horgan and Billy Campbell Appearing in Episode 3, Horgan and Campbell play Gavol and Parker Martin, targets of John and Jane's third mission where the spies are tasked with keeping tabs on the unhappy couple while they're on a ski vacation in the Italian Dolomites. The mission is a turning point for the Smiths and their relationship in no small part because it is also a turning point for the Martins as well. Gavol is taken hostage, Parker opts not to pay the ransom, and while Gavol ends up surviving after being saved by John, it prompts her and Parker to reevaluate their relationship as Parker only realizes after he was willing to let her die just how much she means to him. Similarly, it's John nearly dying while trying to save Gavol that prompts Jane to realize that she's begun to develop real feelings for John. prevnext

Parker Posey and Wagner Moura In Episode 4, viewers learn that there are more than just one set of Johns and Janes as we're introduced to Posey and Moura's Other Jane and Other John. They're working for the same group our John and Jane do. Hihi, but are higher level spies — they are a "super high risk" couple who have been working for Hihi for more than 15 years. It also turns out that their job at the highest level is to kill other agents (you know, like the couple we saw in the opening). They come back in Episode 8 to kill John and Jane, but the episode (and season) ends in gunfire and no clear resolution of exactly who survives. prevnext

Ron Perlman One of the most delightful cameos happens in Episode 5 with Perlman's Toby. Toby is someone that John and Jane are given the task of keeping alive which proves to be a challenge because of just how many attempts there are. He also behaves in a very childlike fashion which is entertaining for the viewer, but not so much for John and Jane. Toby survives as they get him to safety, but now they're questioning some of the things they want out of their relationship — like kids. prevnext

Sarah Paulson Every complicated relationship (probably) needs therapy and that brings us to Sarah Paulson's therapist character in Episode 6. Kind and pleasant and maybe even a little crunchy, the therapist works to help encourage John and Jane to fix their marriage. The process gets them to understand themselves a bit better and make a major breakthrough about their relationship, but then things go sideways when she mentions recordings of the appointments. Because John and Jane are spies, they end up destroying the therapist's house with fire in an attempt to destroy those recordings and records and thus, preserve themselves. After all, a spy has to keep certain secrets. The therapist survives, though. prevnext