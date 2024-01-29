How to Watch the Mr. & Mrs. Smith TV Series

It's their most dangerous mission: marriage. Donald Glover (Atlanta, Spider-Man: Homecoming) and Maya Erskine (PEN15, DC League of Super-Pets) star as John and Jane Smith in Mr. & Mrs. Smith, the new re-imagining of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's spy movie of the same name. (Unlike the 2005 version, this Mr. & Mrs. Smith aren't a couple of highly-paid assassins with secret lives working for rival organizations — in fact, they aren't husband and wife at all.)

Per the synopsis: "In this version, two lonely strangers land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travel, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch? New identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What's riskier: espionage or marriage?"

If that sounds intriguing, here's how to watch Mr. & Mrs. Smith online, and everything else you need to know about the TV series.

Where to Watch Mr. & Mrs. Smith 2024

Mr. & Mrs. Smith is streaming exclusively on Prime Video on February 2. To watch, you'll need to have an active Prime Video subscription.

How Many Episodes Is Mr. & Mrs. Smith?



The series consists of eight episodes. All episodes will be available to stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide starting Feb. 2.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith Episodes Guide

Mr. & Mrs. Smith Episode 1: First Date

Mr. & Mrs. Smith Episode 2: Second Date

Mr. & Mrs. Smith Episode 3: First Vacation

Mr. & Mrs. Smith Episode 4: Double Date

Mr. & Mrs. Smith Episode 5: Do You Want Kids?

Mr. & Mrs. Smith Episode 6: Couples Therapy (Naked & Afraid)

Mr. & Mrs. Smith Episode 7: Infidelity

Mr. & Mrs. Smith Episode 8: A Breakup

Mr. & Mrs. Smith TV Show Cast

Along with Glover and Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith stars Parker Posey (Lost in Space), Wagner Moura (Narcos), Michaela Cole (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), John Turturro (Severance), Paul Dano (The Batman), Alexander Skarsgård (Succession), Eiza González (The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare), Sarah Paulson (American Crime Story), Sharon Horgan (Shining Vale), Ron Perlman (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts), Billy Campbell (The Killing) and Ùrsula Corberó (Snake Eyes) in undisclosed roles.

Where to Watch Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)

If you're looking to stream the Mr. & Mrs. Smith movie starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, it's also available to watch on Prime Video.

