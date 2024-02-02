Mr. and Mrs. Smith Rotten Tomatoes Score Revealed

Mr. and Mrs. Smith has a score on Rotten Tomatoes. On the critics side of things the Mr. and Mrs. Smith Reboot sits at 89% freshness. That's pretty good! But, things tend to diverge over with the audience score because the Prime Video series has a 55%. A lot of the reviews praise what Donald Glover and Maya Erskine have managed to do with such a random concept. Their chemistry makes the whole thing work. In a world where the Y2K aesthetic is having another day in the sun, is it any shocker that this riff on a mid-Aughts favorite is hanging to make an impression. The question is will the response be enough?

Here's how Prime Video describes the new show: "In this version of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, two lonely strangers land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travels, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch? New identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What's riskier: espionage or marriage?"

Mr. and Mrs. Smith Sets Itself Apart

(Photo: Prime Video)

The Internet's general response to Mr. and Mrs. Smith can be summarized as a confused murmur. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's movie isn't some massive franchise. So, what possible tack could this new version take. EW spoked to Glover about how they're modernizing the concept with Mr. and Mrs. Smith. He says that there is some action spectacle. But, also be prepared for something that is not just a straightforward remake.

"It's definitely going to be different for a lot of people, which I think is good," Glover said. "You can always go back and watch the old one, but this one gives you a different feeling. People are definitely going to be shocked. I just know how much people love the other one, so if everybody's like, 'Eh,' we didn't do a good job. I hope some people are like, 'This is better than the original,' and some people are like, 'This is far worse.'"

How Good Is Mr. and Mrs. Smith?

(Photo: Prime Video)

Prime Video's reboot manages to match the heights of the mid-2000s favorite. ComicBook.com's Nicole Drum reviewed Mr. And Mrs. Smith for our site. In her review, she loaded the performances of Donald Glover and Maya Erskine. The entire series rests on their chemistry and fortunately, they manage to complete their mission.

"What makes this work so well is the performances. Glover, as John, delivers a mix of what can only be called "swagger with vulnerability," but it never feels inauthentic," Drum begins. "The viewer gets the sense that John's confidence is both genuine while also a mask for his own failings, particularly when it becomes apparent that of the pair, Jane may be somewhat more competent."

"As for Erskine, her performance as the very Type-A, emotionally closed-off Jane is so good that it's frustrating, at times, but is in equal measure just as vulnerable," she continued. "Erskine slowly shows how the humanity in Jane's adaptation to the high-stakes and frequently lethal world she's become involved with, as well as the internal conflict that comes with letting her emotional guard down. It's a performance that also doesn't shy away from showing what that means for her own professional goals and what conflict that presents."

