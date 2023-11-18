Donald Glover Says He "Didn't Get" Mr. and Mrs. Smith Before The Series

Mr. and Mrs. Smith star Donald Glover says that he didn't get the movie before making this series. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the actor explained his feelings about the original Mr. and Mrs. Smith. He felt like it was just gorgeous people in cool action scenes. Glover's family quickly tried to get him to focus. The actor said, "I called my brother [Stephen Glover] and he was like, 'This is just a great date movie. It's boys vs. girls. What else do you want?'" So, the Atlanta star decided to try and probe a bit deeper for his take on the beloved movie. It's been a long time since 2005, and focusing on that dynamic could be really interesting. Check out what else he had to say right here.

"I had never seen the movie, which I know was sacrilege," Glover explained to the outlet. "I watched it and honestly, I was like, 'I don't understand it.' I mean, I get why it's iconic because of the people starring in it — it's just two gorgeous people in this situation. But the story I didn't quite understand."

"Why do people even get married anymore? Half of it ends in divorce — what's the purpose?" Glover said. "Let's make a show dealing with relationships, but from this point of view, centering more on really what a marriage is and trust and teamwork and loneliness and all that stuff. I just wanted it to be something that spoke to people right now because in a time of abundance, why do we feel lonely? The movie wasn't about that."

Bringing Mr. And Mrs. Smith To Prime Video

Elsewhere in that very same Entertainment Weekly interview, Glover also talked about how much this difference might confuse some fans. While a group of viewers might be coming into Mr. and Mrs. Smith expecting a straightforward remake, that's not what this Prime Video series is. In fact, this new show kind of flips the concept on its head in a way. At any rate, Glover is welcoming all critiques and responses. He's expecting some very different emotions when it comes to this new version of a mid-2000s favorite.

Glover admits, "It's definitely going to be different for a lot of people, which I think is good. You can always go back and watch the old one, but this one gives you a different feeling. People are definitely going to be shocked. I just know how much people love the other one, so if everybody's like, 'Eh,' we didn't do a good job. I hope some people are like, 'This is better than the original,' and some people are like, 'This is far worse.'"

What Is The New Mr. and Mrs. Smith About?

Here's how Prime Video describes the series: "In this version of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, two lonely strangers land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travels, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch? New identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What's riskier: espionage or marriage?"

