Mr. & Mrs. Smith: Listen to the New Song "Domestic Bliss No. 2" (Exclusive)

Mr. and Mrs. Smith is debuting on Prime Video tomorrow, and the new series is a reimagining of the 2005 film of the same name. The new version stars Donald Glover (Atlanta, Spider-Man: Homecoming) and Maya Erskine (PEN15, Obi-Wan Kenobi) as John and Jane Smith, a fake couple working for a mysterious spy agency. ComicBook.com's Nicole Drum rated the new series a 4 out of 5 and called it "fresh and relatable." In addition to the series premiering tomorrow, the show's soundtrack is also dropping with new music from composer David Fleming (The Last of Us). In honor of the new tunes, ComicBook.com is sharing an exclusive look at the track, "Domestic Bliss No. 2."

"Entering a new relationship is essentially an espionage mission," Fleming shared in the soundtrack's press release. "I wanted the music for Mr. & Mrs. Smith to capture the excitement, awkwardness, and anxiety that comes with deciding to trust another human being. Donald and Francesca [Sloane] have made an insane spy thriller with an art school heart, and it was so much fun to follow their lead and embrace the weird." You can listen to the new track from Fleming and Milan Records below:

What Is Mr. & Mrs. Smith About?

The new Prime Video series is quite different from the original spy film starring Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. You can read the show's official description here: "In this version, two lonely strangers land jobs working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travel, and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch? New identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high-risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What's riskier: espionage or marriage?"

Along with Glover and Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith stars Parker Posey (Lost in Space), Wagner Moura (Narcos), Michaela Cole (Black Panther: Wakanda Forever), John Turturro (Severance), Paul Dano (The Batman), Alexander Skarsgård (Succession), Eiza González (The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare), Sarah Paulson (American Crime Story), Sharon Horgan (Shining Vale), Ron Perlman (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts), Billy Campbell (The Killing) and Ùrsula Corberó (Snake Eyes) in undisclosed roles.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith Tracklist:

1. Meet Cute

2. Hihi

3. The Box

4. EOD

5. Snooping

6. Dogs

7. Backseat Driver

8. Snowplow

9. Dolomites

10. Double Black Diamond

11. Apres-Ski

12. Domestic Bliss No. 1

13. Lake Como

14. Brutti Americani

15. Are You Happy Jane?

16. Left the Stove On

17. Post-Travel Blues

18. New John

19. Couples Therapy

20. Sick Day

21. Tripwire

22. Taxi!

23. John & Jane

24. Domestic Bliss No. 2

Mr. & Mrs. Smith consists of eight episodes, and each episode will be available to stream on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide starting February 2nd. The show's soundtrack will be available on all major music streaming platforms starting February 2nd.

