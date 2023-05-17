Nancy Drew Final Season Trailer Released

The CW has released the trailer for the final season of Nancy Drew. The series returns on Wednesday, May 31st. From the looks of things, it's going to be a very wild season as the trailer has bodies that appear to have risen from the dead, possible demos, giant spiders, people in dire circumstances, and more. You can check the preview out for yourself below and then read on for the synopsis for the season premiere, "The Dilemma of the Lover's Curse".

SEASON PREMIERE – Season Four begins as Nancy (Kennedy McMann) launches a new investigation to find a group of missing bodies from Horseshoe Bay's cemetery that have been dug up and stolen – or have possibly risen. As Nancy is drawn into this ghostly case, a string of unexplained paranormal crimes leads the Drew Crew to believe that the literal sins of the town's past have returned to haunt the living. Meanwhile, Nancy struggles with yearning for Ace (Alex Saxon), the man she loves. But when a slow-burning attraction begins between Nancy and the son of Ryan Hudson's (Riley Smith) newest enemy, Nancy must decide whether this love interest is worth the ire of both her father and Ace – whose own heart may be tempted by a new relationship too. Amanda Row directed the episode written by Noga Landau.

Nancy Drew's fourth season will be its last.

Last fall, The CW announced that Season 4 of Nancy Drew would mark the end of the fan-favorite series. The show's cancellation came in the wake of major changes at The CW as media company Nexstar took ownership. The network has gone on to announce numerous other programming changes, most recently the cancellations of Kung Fu, The Winchesters, and Walker Independence.

"We are so honored and proud to have brought Nancy Drew's iconic determination, individuality and resilience to life in a years-long collaboration with incredible creative talents in front of the camera, behind the scenes and among our studio and network partners," showrunners Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu said in a statement when the cancellation news was announced. "Our hearts are full of gratitude, knowing that we are able to bring this chapter to a close with intentionality, inclusivity and kindness — and of course with plenty of sleuthing twists, supernatural scares and star-crossed romance along the way. We are especially indebted to our wonderful fan community, whose connection with our themes and stories has meant the world to us. Season four will be a worthy and resonant payoff for their continued love and support."

Nancy Drew's Season 4 premiere, "The Dilemma of the Lover's Curse" will air on Wednesday, May 31st.