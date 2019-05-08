Nancy Drew Reboot Ordered to Series at The CW, First Poster Released

The CW has released the first official poster for Nancy Drew, its upcoming teen mystery show, which was just ordered to series alongside Batwoman and Katy Keene. The series will center on one of the longest-running female leads in American popular fiction, in what appears to be a kind of Veronica Mars/Riverdale hybrid of sexy teen mystery. You can see the first-look poster above.

Nancy Drew is a teen detective in an American mystery series created by publisher Edward Stratemeyer as the female counterpart to his popular Hardy Boys series. The character first appeared in 1930, and made it to the big screen by the late 1930s. The books are ghostwritten by a number of authors and published under the collective pseudonym Carolyn Keene. The books have been translated to numerous languages, and the dozens of titles have collectively sold tens of millions of copies around the world, while also inspiring comic books, video games, and more.

Nancy Drew co-headlined a TV series in the late ’70s with The Hardy Boys — The Hardy Boys/Nancy Drew Mysteries — in which Pamela Sue Martin first played the character, later to be replaced by Janet Louise Johnson. Tracy Ryan starred in a short-lived Nancy Drew series in 1995, which aired on The CW’s precursor, The WB. A 2002 pilot failed to make it to series, and so became a TV movie starring Maggie Lawson (who would go on to star in Psych for 8 years and two movies and counting, so she did alright). In addition to a number of B-movies in the 30s and 40s, Nancy Drew was released as a feature film in 2007, starring Emma Roberts. IT standout Sophia Lillis appeared in Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase, a movie that was released earlier this year. That film was intended to launch a new series, but its future is likely up in the air given that the movie went straight to DVD, and the TV show has now gone to series.

Nancy Drew comes from Chuck and The OC co-creator Josh Schwartz and Runaways producer Stephanie Savage. Set in the summer after her high school graduation, 18-year-old Nancy Drew (Kennedy McMann) thought she’d be leaving her hometown for college, but when a family tragedy holds her back another year, she finds herself embroiled in a ghostly murder investigation — and along the way, uncovers secrets that run deeper than she ever imagined.

McMann is apparently the daughter of New York Times bestselling author Lisa McMann. The pilot also stars She’s All That and Psych‘s Freddie Prinze Jr. as Nancy’s father. ’70s Nancy Pamela Sue Martin has been cast in the reboot as Harriet Grosset, a small-town psychic who offers her talents to help Nancy investigate a murder — and ends up delivering an otherworldly clue that neither of them bargained for.

The CW’s fall schedule will be announced at its 2019 Upfront presentation in New York on May 16.

