Nancy Drew Takes on “The Curse of the Dark Storm” in New Synopsis

The CW’s Nancy Drew is expected to update the iconic character for a modern age, in a story that will occasionally veer into weird and supernatural territory. If the details about the show’s latest episode are any indication, that will come to a head in an interesting way. Over the weekend, The CW released a new synopsis for “The Curse of the Dark Storm”, the third episode of the show’s first season. The synopsis puts an emphasis on the “restless spirits” of Horseshoe Bay, which have begun to be teased in the show’s promotional material.

“RESTLESS SPIRITS – When a nor’easter hits Horseshoe Bay, Ace (Alex Saxon) warns everyone that the storm has been known to blow restless spirits ashore. Meanwhile, Nancy (Kennedy McMann) confronts Nick (Tunji Kasim) about the secrets he’s been keeping.

Scott Wolf, Leah Lewis, Maddison Jaizani, Riley Smith and Alvina August also star. John Kretchmer directed the episode written by Jesse Stern and Lisa Bao.”

Nancy Drew follows the 18-year-old titular character in the summer after her high school graduation. After the sudden passing of her mother derails her college plans, Nancy is stuck in her hometown for a year, where she briefly swears off of working as a teenage sleuth. This gets complicated when Nancy and her teenage colleagues are seen as the prime suspect in a socialite’s murder.

“I read all the books, I played all the games. It’s been a part of my life for so long, it’s truly a dream come true,” McMann told ComicBook.com earlier this year. “It was a little intimidating because I was like ‘they’ve tried this so many times. I’ve got to be the one to do it!”

The series will also star Leah Lewis (Charmed) as George, Tunji Kasim (Nearly Famous) as Nick, Alvina August (The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) as Detective Karen Hunt, Maddison Jaizani (Versailles, Into the Badlands, Tyrant) as Bess, and Alex Saxon (The Fix, The Fosters, Finding Carter) as Ace. Television’s original Nancy Drew, Pamela Sue Martin, will have a guest-starring role.

Nancy Drew will premiere Wednesday, October 9th, at 9/8c on The CW. “The Secret of the Old Morgue” would air on October 23rd.