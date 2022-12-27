Former The Flash Star Jesse L. Martin's New Series The Irrational Gets Picked Up by NBC

NBC is picking up The Irrational featuring The Flash star Jesse L. Martin. The Law & Order actor was cast way earlier this year in April, but things have begun to crystallize with the series according to The Hollywood Reporter. As of right now, NBC is determining whether or not to air The Irrational at the tail end of this season or to hold until mid 2023. It will be interesting to see how people take to the professor's character and a look into how so many individuals make decisions. Add in a dash of high-stakes cases and you have the recipe for quite a "case of the week" program for the network. Travina Springer is also along with Maahra Hill. Molly Kunz and Arash DeMaxi are also set to star In the show. The Irrational joins Quantum Leap and Found as the dramas to make it through the 2022 development cycle. Check out the synopsis for executive producer Arika Mittman's show right here.

Here's how NBC describes the upcoming series: "Based on author Dan Ariely's best-selling novel "Predictably Irrational," a world-renowned professor of behavioral science lends his expertise to an array of high-stakes cases involving governments, law enforcement, and corporations with his unique and unexpected approach to understanding human behavior."

What About NBC's Heavy-Hitter La Brea?

The channel's biggest hit is still rolling along and signs for a third season are looking promising. Here's a description: "An epic adventure begins when a massive sinkhole opens in the middle of Los Angeles, pulling hundreds of people and buildings into its depths. Those who fell in find themselves in a mysterious and dangerous primeval land, where they have no choice but to band together to survive. Meanwhile, the rest of the world desperately seeks to understand what happened. In the search for answers, one family torn apart by this disaster will have to unlock the secrets of this inexplicable event to find a way back to each other."

"The cast includes Natalie Zea, Eoin Macken, Jon Seda, Nicholas Gonzalez, Chiké Okonkwo, Karina Logue, Zyra, Jack Martin, Veronica St. Clair, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, Josh McKenzie and Chloe De Los Santos. Writer David Appelbaum executive produces with Avi Nir, Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Steven Lilien, Bryan Wynbrandt, Ken Woodruff, Arika Lisanne Mittman and Adam Davidson."

Does the show sound interesting? Let us know in the comments down below!