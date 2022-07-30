Arrow Star Joins Law & Order: Organized Crime

Law & Order: Organized Crime has added Arrow star Rick Gonzalez to its cast for Season 3. Joining Gonzalez for the NBC series is Pam & Tommy actor Brent Antonello with the two actors set to play NYPD detectives assigned to the Organized Crime United according to Dateline. Additional details about their characters were not revealed. Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 3 is set to premiere on Thursday, September 22nd at 10/9c.

Gonzales may be best known to fans for his role as Rene Ramirez/Wild Dog on The CW's Arrow, debuting in a recurring role in Season 5 before becoming a main part of the cast and a member of New Team Arrow for seasons six through eight. The actor also appeared in DC's Legends of Tomorrow as the character as part of various Arrowverse crossover events. Arrow ended its eight-season run in early 2020. Following Arrow, the actor starred in Peacock's The Lost Symbol based on Dan Brown's novel of the same name. Antonello recently appeared in Hulu's Pam & Tommy and will next be seen in Tyler Perry's A Jazzman's Blues.

Law & Order: Organized Crime is the latest entry in the overall Law & Order franchise. Initially premiering on April 1, 2021, the series saw the return of fan-favorite Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star Christopher Meloni as Elliot Stabler. The series has itself proven to be a fan favorite. This fall, the series is set to be part of an ambitious three-show Law & Order crossover for the network's fall season launch. It was previously reported that Law & Order: Organized Crime, Law & Order SVU, and the original series, Law & Order, will all link up for one case spreading over the season premieres for all three shows on Thursday, September 22nd. While there have been Law & Order crossovers before — indeed, Organized Crime and SVU have had a few crossovers over Organized Crime's first two seasons — this will mark the first three show crossover event for the franchise.

