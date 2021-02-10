Andre The Giant Actor Confirmed for NBC's Upcoming Young Rock Series

✖

Deadline reported on Tuesday that actor Matthew Willig will play the role of former WWF Champion and WWE Hall of Famer Andre The Giant in the upcoming NBC series Young Rock. Willig, a former offensive tackle in the NFL, is best known for his roles in Concussion, Birds of Prey, NCIS and Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Andre and The Rock's father, Rocky Johnson, crossed paths numerous times throughout the wrestling careers from Championship Wrestling From Florida in the mid-1970s up through their respective runs in the World Wrestling Federation in the mid-80s. According to Cagematch, the pair competed either alongside or against each other in 33 matches.

Dwayne Johnson previously shared a photo from the show's filming that showed Andre picking up a 10-year-old Dwayne, though it didn't show Willig's face.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by therock (@therock)

"When you get taught a lesson about RESPECT from Andre the Giant - you LISTEN," Johnson wrote at the time. "And let me introduce you to our little anchor of our new @NBC TV series called YOUNG ROCK — @adriangroulx He plays, 'little Dewey' (my nickname when I was a little boy - don’t repeat it😂) and he’s doing a great job. We’re all very proud of him. Can't wait for you guys to watch this show. We’re making a fun one. And anytime 'Uncle Andre' had a lesson to teach me, he would always pick me up so I always eye to eye with him 👀."

Young Rock is set to premiere on Feb. 16 on NBC. The show's official synopsis reads, "'Young Rock' focuses on different chapters of Dwayne Johnson’s life. From growing up in a strong and resilient family to being surrounded by the wild characters of his professional wrestling family, to playing football at the University of Miami, the show will explore the crazy rollercoaster that has shaped Dwayne into the man he is today and the larger-than-life characters he’s met along the way."

The cast for the show includes Dwayne Johnson, Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefu, Ana Tuisila, Fasitua Amosa and John Tui star. Nahnatchka Khan, Johnson, Jeff Chiang, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz and Jennifer Carreras serve as executive producers. 'Young Rock' is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Seven Bucks Productions and Fierce Baby Productions.