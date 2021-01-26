Dwayne Johnson Reveals Full Young Rock Trailer for New TV Series

✖

Following the tease of footage that was revealed by Dwayne Johnson, the multihyphenate has revealed the full trailer for Young Rock, the upcoming sitcom series telling the true life story of his upbringing. As the trailer reveals, the framing device for the series will be a series of interviews conducted with Johnson as he prepares to run for President in the 2032 Presidential Election. Footage from the trailer shows off the other three time periods that will be staples of the series, including a young Johnson in 1982, 1987, and 1990, with a tease of some of the big names that will be featured. Check it out below!

Young Rock was created by writer Nahnatchka Khan with two actors playing the titular version of Johnson in his younger years. 15-year-old Rock will be played by Bradley Constant and Marco Polo's Uli Latukefu playing Johnson from ages 18-20, when he's recruited to play football at the University of Miami. Rounding out the cast for the series is Stacey Leilua whowill be playing Johnson's mother, Ata Johnson, while the role of his late father will be played by Joseph Lee Anderson. Ana Tuisila will play Johnson's grandmother, Lia Maivia.

Our 1st official trailer for @NBC’s #YoungRock. Humbly shaking my head at the wild Forrest Gump-ish life I’ve lived. And man the lessons I learned along the way from loved ones who now walk in the clouds. Look forward to making ya laugh & maybe a little bit more. FEB 16th! pic.twitter.com/gVdP5XhIz5 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 26, 2021

The full description for the series reads: "'Young Rock' focuses on different chapters of Dwayne Johnson’s life. From growing up in a strong and resilient family to being surrounded by the wild characters of his professional wrestling family, to playing football at the University of Miami, the show will explore the crazy rollercoaster that has shaped Dwayne into the man he is today and the larger-than-life characters he’s met along the way."

Dwayne Johnson, Joseph Lee Anderson, Stacey Leilua, Adrian Groulx, Bradley Constant, Uli Latukefu, Ana Tuisila, Fasitua Amosa and John Tui star. Nahnatchka Khan, Dwayne Johnson, Jeff Chiang, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz and Jennifer Carreras serve as executive producers. 'Young Rock' is produced by Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Seven Bucks Productions and Fierce Baby Productions.

Young Rock premieres on NBC on February 16th. Will you be tuning in for the debut episode? Sound off below and let us know!