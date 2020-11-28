Young Rock: Dwayne Johnson Shares Photos From Production Featuring Andre the Giant and More

✖

This week marked the start of production on Young Rock, the new sitcom that will chronicle the younger years of iconic wrestler-turned-actor Dwyane Johnson. Since the show started filming, Johnson has taken to social media to show some images from the series. Based on today's Instagram feed, it doesn't look like the star is slowing down on behind-the-scenes content. Today, he posted three new photos and shared a little history about himself and the new show's cast, including the actor set to play Andre the Giant and more.

"When you get taught a lesson about RESPECT from Andre the Giant - you LISTEN," Johnson wrote. "And let me introduce you to our little anchor of our new @NBC TV series called YOUNG ROCK — @adriangroulx He plays, 'little Dewey' (my nickname when I was a little boy - don’t repeat it😂) and he’s doing a great job. We’re all very proud of him. Can't wait for you guys to watch this show. We’re making a fun one. And anytime 'Uncle Andre' had a lesson to teach me, he would always pick me up so I always eye to eye with him 👀." You can check out the first post below:

"Happy Holidays from the Johnson’s circa 1980 on set of our new comedy series, YOUNG ROCK. The real rock of our family, my mom Ata Johnson being played by the talented and lovely @staceyleilua. My pops, Rocky 'Soulman; Johnson being played by, @officialjosephleeanderson. And my uncles - the most vicious, meanest and prettiest 😂 tag team in the history of pro wrestling - Afa and Sika, THE WILD SAMOANS - played brilliantly by @fasituaamosa & @johntui1. Just imagine our holiday family gatherings," Johnson added. You can view that picture below:

"Kickin’ it with these trailblazing OG’s ✊🏾 All I wanted to do as a little punk kid was hang with these dudes. To me, they were the REAL superheroes. Charismatic, cool and bad ass. My pops, The Soulman, Rocky Johnson and the wrecking ball himself - The Junkyard Dog. The resemblance of these actors playing these men is mind blowing and uncanny. On set of our new @NBC comedy series, YOUNG ROCK," Johnson wrote in the final post. You can view that below:

Johnson has many more projects in the works, including Disney's Jungle Cruise alongside Emily Blunt. The movie was originally supposed to hit theatres this year but was postponed until next summer due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Johnson also has some non-Disney movies coming up, including Netflix's Red Notice. He will also be making his DC debut in Black Adam, which is expected to begin production soon. It was also revealed this month that Seven Bucks Productions will be rebooting The Scorpion King, which marked Johnson's first starring role in Hollywood.

Young Rock does not yet have a release date.