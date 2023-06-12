NCIS is going down under. CBS Studios has announced the cast of NCIS: Sydney, the new international edition of the global franchise being produced for Paramount+ Australia and Network 10. Olivia Swann, who played Astra Logue on The CW series DC's Legends of Tomorrow, will lead the series as NCIS Special Agent Michelle Mackey; Aussie actor Todd Lasance, known for roles on Spartacus: War of the Damned and The Vampire Diaries, plays Sergeant Jim "JD" Dempsey. The Australia-shot series is slated for 2023 and will feature local stories with Australian actors and producers.

The NCIS: Sydney cast includes Sean Sagar (The Gentlemen, Fate: The Winx Saga) as NCIS Special Agent DeShawn Jackson; Tuuli Narkle (Mystery Road: Origin, Bad Behaviour) as Constable Evie Cooper; Mavournee Hazel (Shantaram, Halifax: Retribution) as AFP Forensic Scientist, Bluebird "Blue" Gleeson; and William McInnes (The Time of Our Lives, Total Control) as AFP Forensic Pathologist Dr. Roy Penrose.

Shane Brennan, the Australian creator of NCIS: Los Angeles, developed the series filmed in the scenic harbor city of Sydney. The logline: "NCIS: Sydney follows the eclectic team of U.S. NCIS Agents and the Australian Federal Police (AFP), who are grafted into a multi-national taskforce to keep naval crimes in check in the most contested patch of ocean on the planet."

Paramount Australia and New Zealand Head of Drama Rick Maier said "One of the best-loved franchises in the world is in the hands of one of our best production companies," said Rick Maier, Paramount Australia and New Zealand's Head of Drama, said in a statement. "NCIS: Sydney is exciting for all of us at Paramount and we hope one of the most eagerly anticipated commissions of the year."

Added Lindsey Martin, CBS Studios' Head of International Co-Productions and Development: "We are thrilled to be expanding the NCIS franchise, one of our most powerful and iconic television IPs, across borders and into Australia."

The original NCIS launched in 2003 and spawned the spin-offs NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans, and NCIS: Hawai'i. All four series are available to stream now on Paramount+.