LL Cool J Joins NCIS: Hawaii Cast As NCIS: LA Wraps Final Season

NCIS: Los Angeles ended on Sunday, but it's not the end of the line for LL Cool J's Sam Hanna. Monday night's Season 2 finale of NCIS: Hawai'i revealed that the character is making the leap to that series, with LL Cool J (born James Todd Smith) set to appear on the series in Season 3 in a recurring guest star capacity. The cameo appearance in Monday night's NCIS: Hawai'i marks the second time LL Cool J has appeared on the series — the first time being a crossover that involved all three NCIS series earlier this season.

"All of us at NCIS Hawai'i have been huge fans of LL Cool J for years and couldn't be more thrilled or honored to be adding his spectacular talent to our ohana for season three," series executive producers Matt Bosack, Jan Nash, and Christopher Silber said in a statement (via The Hollywood Reporter.)

Lachey added, "One of the most beautiful things about working on NCIS: Hawai'i is the show's ability to bring the franchise together. We have had so much fun spreading the aloha to NCIS and NCIS: LA with the triple crossover. Now, we have the amazing opportunity to bring Sam Hanna to Hawai'i to help the island solve some cases and maybe have a few laughs in the process. Welcome to the ohana, Todd! It's going to be a fun ride!"

NCIS: Los Angeles ended after 14 seasons.

"I want to thank both the network and studio for their partnership and support over the years; Shane Brennan for giving us such a great playground; and my partners John P. Kousakis, Frank Military, Kyle Harimoto and Andrew Bartels for their tireless efforts and collaboration episode after episode," NCIS: Los Angeles executive producer and showrunner R. Scott Gemmill said in a statement. "Our crew has grown to be a true family, and their hard work and dedication has been fundamental to our success year after year. My deepest gratitude to the cast members, who have brought our characters to life with their impassioned performances – thank you for your talent, professionalism and continuous enthusiasm. And to our loyal viewers who loved our characters and followed their journeys, thank you. We look forward to delivering an end to the series that is both satisfying and does justice to these beloved characters."