Neil Gaiman Confirms Good Omens Season 3 Plans But Needs Fans' Help

The second season of Good Omens is now streaming on Prime, and follows the adventures of Crowley (David Tennant) and Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) after they helped stop the end of the world. The first season was based on the book of the same name by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, and while the book never got a sequel, Gaiman wrote the show's new season. Recently, Gaiman teased that the second season is actually a bridge between the first book and his original sequel idea. The new season also ends on a cliffhanger for Crowley and Aziraphale, which means fans are already eager for news about a Season 3. Today, Gaiman took to Twitter to reveal how fans can help make another season possible.

"It's planned and plotted and if there wasn't a Writers Strike on I'd be writing it right now," Gaiman replied to a fan who asked if there's hope for another season. "Ways to help make Good Omens Season 3 happen are A) watch Season 2, B) get people who know nothing of Good Omens to start watching S1, and C) encourage the studios to negotiate with WGA." You can check out his tweet below:

It's planned and plotted and if there wasn't a Writers Strike on I'd be writing it right now. Ways to help make Good Omens Season 3 happen are A) watch Season 2, B) get people who know nothing of Good Omens to start watching S1, and C) encourage the studios to negotiate with WGA. https://t.co/5UY4VIXq6b — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) July 29, 2023

"Because the hypothetical season three exists, there is a story that is there, and I didn't feel that we could drive straight from season one into that," Gaiman explained in a recent interview with SFX. "I knew what the stakes were. I knew what the parameters were. I also knew that I had David [Tennant] and Michael [Sheen]. I had the angels from plot number one. I had demons from plot number one. And with anybody that I wanted to bring back, but didn't have room for right now, I did not have to bring them back as themselves."

Michael Sheen and David Tennant on Good Omens Season 3:

ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Tennant and Sheen before the SAG strike, and they addressed the possibility of a third season.

"Well, it's not in our gift," Tennant said when asked if fans will be seeing Crowley and Aziraphale again. "Yeah. If it was up to us, that would be one thing, but..." Sheen added. "I mean, hopefully, let's just hope that enough people watch Season 2 to make it ineffable," he joked, using the show's famous line. "Inevitable," he coyly corrected.

We also asked the duo if there are any time periods they would want to explore in Season 3.

"Well, there's lots, isn't there?" Sheen replied. "There's all sorts of possibilities, aren't there?" Tennant added. "I mean, we love doing those different time period scenes as well," Sheen continued. "They're such fun to do ... Partly because of the dressing up nature of it, but also because it does show little bits of the relationship and little aspects of the characters and how they've developed. And it's so wonderful to do."

"It might be nice to see '80s Aziraphale and Crowley," Tennant chimed in. "Oh yes," Sheen agreed. "I'd almost certainly be dressed as some sort of Gordon Gekko [Michael Douglas in Wall Street] figure," Tennant shared. "And I would be very [the British pop group] Haircut 100," Sheen suggested.

We also threw out the suggestion of Flock of Seagulls, which was another '80s band with a signature hairstyle. "That would be him. He'd have the Flock of Seagulls haircut," Sheen said of Tennant.

Good Omens Season 2 is now streaming on Prime.