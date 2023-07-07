Good Omens: Neil Gaiman Teases Plans for Season 3

After four years, Good Omens is finally returning with a second season. The first season was based on the book of the same name by Neil Gaiman and Terry Pratchett, and while the book never got a sequel, Gaiman is heavily involved with the upcoming addition to the story. He is serving as co-showrunner with executive producer Douglas Mackinnon, who is directing the season's six episodes. During a recent interview with SFX, Gaiman teased that a third season could be coming. The writer explained that he and Pratchett previously developed an idea for a second book before Pratchett passed away. However, the second season isn't the idea that they discussed but rather a bridge between the first book and their follow-up idea.

"Because the hypothetical season three exists, there is a story that is there, and I didn't feel that we could drive straight from season one into that," Gaiman explained. "I knew what the stakes were. I knew what the parameters were. I also knew that I had David [Tennant] and Michael [Sheen]. I had the angels from plot number one. I had demons from plot number one. And with anybody that I wanted to bring back, but didn't have room for right now, I did not have to bring them back as themselves."

What Is Good Omens Season 2 About?

The second season of Good Omens is expected to follow Crowley (Tennant) and Aziraphale (Sheen) living amongst the humans in London's Soho. According to Amazon, things begin to get apocalyptic once again "when an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery."

"Good Omens 2 just would not be the same without the astonishing Jon Hamm as Gabriel, everyone's worst boss," Gaiman said in a statement when the second season was announced. "The story that Terry Pratchett and I created all those years ago continues to take us from London's Soho into Heaven and Hell. It's a delight for me to bring back characters we loved (or hated) and bring in new characters, from the shiniest top floors of Heaven to the dankest basements of Hell, to love (or to hate, or to love to hate or hate to love). All of them are part of the strange and unusually beloved family of Good Omens."

While Tennant and Sheen will be back for more Good Omens, it was previously confirmed that Benedict Cumberbatch and Frances McDormand aren't returning to play Satan and God. The new season is also expected to feature the return of Jon Hamm as Archangel Gabriel, Doon Mackichan as Archangel Michael, and Gloria Obianyo as Archangel Uriel. There will also be some actors returning in new roles, including Miranda Richardson as demon Shax, Maggie Service as Maggie, and Nina Sosanya as Nina. Good Omens newcomers include Liz Carr as angel Saraqael, Quelin Sepulveda as angel Muriel, and Shelley Conn as demon Beelzebub.

Good Omens returns on July 28th.