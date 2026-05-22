Netflix Confirms Fan-Favorite Series Is Ending After 6 Seasons

Over the years, Netflix has created quite a few TV hits with shows that charmed audiences and critics alike, at least in their first seasons. Emily in Paris is a weird outlier because the series has gotten lukewarm reviews throughout its entire run, and even the audience score on Rotten Tomatoes is rotten for every single season. Yet, every time new episodes are available, Emily in Paris is propelled to the top of Netflix’s viewership charts. Something about Lily Collins’s Emily is mesmerizing, bringing everyone back to witness her complicated love life and European trips. Sadly, Emily’s journey is coming to an end.

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“I just wanted to share something with you all. After six unforgettable years of playing Emily Cooper, I’m here to share that this upcoming sixth season will be our final,” Collins told fans in a video posted to Netflix’s Instagram account. Collins added that the season will bring you fans “everything you love about the show and serve as the final chapter in Emily’s adventure of a lifetime,” before underlining that production is already underway. “Our entire cast and crew are pouring our hearts into making this a fantastic farewell season, which we’re now filming. I can’t wait for all of the magic ahead and to celebrate our final season with you in the most chic way yet. We’re so incredibly grateful, and we love you all,” she concluded.

Series creator Darren Star echoed that sentiment in a statement for Netflix’s Tudum. “Making Emily in Paris with this extraordinary cast and crew has been the trip of a lifetime. As we embark on the final season, I am so grateful to Netflix, Paramount, and, most importantly, the fans who have taken this incredible journey with us. We can’t wait to share this last chapter with you. Thank you for letting us be a part of your lives, inspiring your dreams of travel and your love of Paris. We will always have Emily in Paris!“

What Can Fans Expect of the Final Season of Emily in Paris?

Image courtesy of Netflix

Season 5 of Emily in Paris ended after Emily declined a life in the small Italian town of Solitano with Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini), the pair broke up, and she returned to Paris alone. Meanwhile, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) had already left Paris to serve as the private chef on billionaire Thomas Heatherton’s (Jonathan Cake) yacht. When he learned that Emily was newly single, he sent her a postcard from Greece, inviting her to join him there. That unresolved invitation is where Season 6 picks up, as behind-the-scenes photos already confirm Emily accepts the offer and will spend at least part of the final season in Greece.

The core ensemble is confirmed to return for Emily in Paris Season 6, with Bravo, Ashley Park, Lucien Laviscount, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, and William Abadie all set to reprise their roles. One notable addition from Season 5 is Princess Jane, played by Minnie Driver, who invested in Agence Grateau as the season came to a close in a storyline that will presumably develop further. Production is expected to wrap in the second semester of 2026, with Netflix already confirming the season will drop in 2026, most likely in December. Whether all 10 episodes will be released at once or in two parts, as Season 4 did, has not yet been announced.

Emily in Paris Season 6 is scheduled to premiere on Netflix in late 2026.

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