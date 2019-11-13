Netflix and Nickelodeon Strike Multi-Year Deal to Produce New Movies and Shows

Just a day after the launch of family-oriented rival Disney+, Netflix has made a massive move in the world of children’s and family programming. On Tuesday morning, Netflix and Nickelodeon announced that the companies had signed a multi-year deal that will see more joint projects based on both existing Nickelodeon properties and brand new original IP. This partnership started making waves earlier this year with the Netflix release of Rocko’s Modern Life: Static Cling and Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus.

Nickelodeon and Netflix already have two more specials in the works based on current titles. Both The Loud House and Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles have new projects in the work at the streaming service. The announcement doesn’t indicate whether or not previous Nickelodeon properties will be added to Netflix in the future, though quite a few shows were added to the roster in weeks prior.

“Nickelodeon has generated scores of characters that kids love, and we look forward to telling wholly original stories that re-imagine and expand on the worlds they inhabit,” said Netflix vice president of original animation, Melissa Cobb. “We’re thrilled to continue collaborating with Brian Robbins, Ramsey Naito, and the creative team at Nickelodeon in new ways as we look to find fresh voices and bring bold stories to our global audience on Netflix.”

“Nickelodeon’s next step forward is to keep expanding beyond linear platforms, and our broader content partnership with Netflix is a key path toward that goal,” said Brian Robbins, President, Nickelodeon. “The Nickelodeon Animation Studio is home to the world-class artists and storytellers behind some of the most iconic characters and shows ever made, and our head of Animation, Ramsey Naito, has been building on that legacy over the past year by ramping up development and production exponentially.The ideas and work at our Studio are flowing, and we can’t wait to work with Melissa and the Netflix team on a premium slate of original animated content for kids and families around the world.”

