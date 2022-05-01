Netflix Debuts Trailer for Korean Remake of Money Heist Featuring Squid Game Star

✖

Netflix has released a trailer for Money Heist: Korea —Joint Economic Area, the streamer's Korean remake of the hit Spanish crime drama Money Heist. The series will premiere on Netflix on June 24th and stars Squid Game star Park Hae-soo, Parasite star Park Myung-hoon, Lost star Yunjin Kim, and Jeon Jong-seo. The series is directed by Kimi Hong-sun and will have 12 episodes total. You can check it out for yourself below.

According to Netflix the series is described as "Reborn in Korea, the new series is set in a fictional Joint Economic Area, in a world where the Korean Peninsula faces reunification. Besides this refreshing and alluring setting, what's also creating excitement is the formidable cast that's taking on the characters from the original series: Professor (Yoo Ji-tae), Berlin (Park Hae-soo), Tokyo (Jun Jong-seo), Moscow (Lee Won-jong), Denver (Kim Ju-hun), Nairobi (Jan Yoon-ju), Rio (Lee Hyun-woo), Helsinki (Kim Ji-hoon), and Oslo (Lee Kyu-ho)."

Money Heist (La Casa de Papel in Spanish) ended its five-season run last year. The series, which followed a criminal mastermind known as The Professor and his crew of skilled thieves in their attempt of an elaborate heist on Spain's Royal Mint, was a major global success for Netflix. From the looks of things in the brief trailer for the Korean version, this new adaptation of Money Heist looks like it will follow a similar plot. The trailer swaps out the Salvador Dali mask used in Money Heist for a traditional Korean Hahoetal mask and the teaser's voice over sets the overall tone: "A robber who steals petty cash either gets killed after being chased or ends up in jail. But a robber who steals at a massive scale can change the world and even become a hero. Of all the money heists we'll pull off the biggest one yet."

Money Heist: Korea—Joint Economic Area comes on the heels of the massive global success of Squid Game. That series was a massive success for Netflix, ranking as its top show of all time. A second season of the series is on the way, reportedly targeting a release date near the end of 2024. Series creator Hwang Dong Hyuk previously spoke about how he is in the planning process for the series.

"So, there's been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love for a second season," he told the Associated Press. "So, I almost feel like you leave us no choice. But I will say there will indeed be a second season. It's in my head right now. I'm in the planning process currently. But I do think it's too early to say when and how that's going to happen."

Money Heist: Korea—Joint Economic Area will hit Netflix on June 24th.