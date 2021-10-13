Money Heist has a new trailer for the final season on Netflix. During the recent TUDUM event, fans got a tiny look at these last episodes, but today brings a much more vivid picture of what’s to come. Part 5 Volume 2 of Money Heist drops December 3rd on Netflix. Fans will remember that Volume 1 of the last season ended with a huge sacrifice to defeat Gandia. La Casa de Papel has been a massive force for the streaming giant, so you know they want these last episodes to go out with a bang. The mission has never been darker or more dangerous, but the cast and crew are more than ready for the challenge. Check out the trailer down below:

“When we began to write Part 5 in the midst of the pandemic, we felt that we had to change what was expected from the ten-episode season and used every tool we could to create the sensation of a season finale or series finale in the first volume itself,” series creator Alex Pina previously said. “We decided to work in an extremely aggressive genre, putting The Gang on the ropes. In Volume 2, we focus more on the emotional situation of the characters. It is a journey across their sentimental map that connects us directly to their departure.”

“Adrenaline is within Money Heist’s DNA. Every thirty seconds things take place and disrupt the characters, a turn of the screw to the action. The adrenaline mixed with feelings arising from absolutely complex, magnetic, unforeseeable characters will continue until the end of the heist to the Bank of Spain,” Pina added. “However, the gang will now be pushed into irreversible situations, into a wild war: it is the most epic part of all the parts we’ve shot.”

Here’s Netflix’s description of Money Heist Season 5:

“The gang has been shut in the Bank of Spain for over 100 hours. They have managed to rescue Lisbon, but their darkest moment is upon them after losing one of their own. The Professor has been captured by Sierra and, for the first time, doesn’t have an escape plan. Just when it seems like nothing else could go wrong, an enemy comes on the scene that is much more powerful than any they’ve faced: the army. The end of the greatest heist in history is approaching, and what began as a robbery will turn into a war.”

