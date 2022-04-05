Squid Game Season 2 Targeted to Release on Netflix by End of 2024





Squid Game Season 2 is reportedly targeting a Netflix release by the end of 2024. That might rub some fans the wrong way. But, these things cannot be rushed. After all, it took Hwang Dong Hyuk a long time to bring the first season to life. Imagine how much more time-consuming a follow-up to a critically beloved show will be. Netflix will probably encourage the creative team to take as much time as possible before unleashing it on the world again. Variety reports that it will take at least that long. But, Hwang has some other stuff planned for fans in the meantime. He’s working on a project that’s called K.O. Club which is basically a movie about youth trying to take out old people. (Incidentally, it could end up drawing on the social media moments where younger users sneak up on unsuspecting citizens… but take to the logical extremes.) Whatever the Squid Game brain decides to do next, there will be droves of people lining up for it.

For those waiting for another helping of Squid Game, the creator had some good news when he spoke to the Associated Press. “So, there’s been so much pressure, so much demand, and so much love for a second season. So I almost feel like you leave us no choice,” he said. “But, I will say there will indeed be a second season. It’s in my head right now. I’m in the planning process currently. But I do think it’s too early to say when and how that’s going to happen.”

In another conversation with The Guardian, the Netflix creator talked about his feelings headed into Season 2, “Of course there is talk,” Hwang Dong-hyuk elaborated. “That’s inevitable because it’s been such a success. I am considering it. I have a very high-level picture in my mind, but I’m not going to work on it straight away. There’s a film I really want to make. I’m thinking about which to do first. I’m going to talk to Netflix.”

Here’s how Netflix describes the mega-hit series: “A mysterious invitation to join the game is sent to people at risk who are in dire need of money. 456 participants from all walks of life are locked into a secret location where they play games in order to win 45.6 billion won. Every game is a Korean traditional children’s game such as Red Light, Green Light, but the consequence of losing is death. Who will be the winner, and what is the purpose behind this game?”

