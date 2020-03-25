Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, Hulu & Amazon Prime Video in April

Movie theaters are closed and TV shows might be delayed, but that doesn’t mean we all have to be stuck inside with absolutely nothing to watch. The various streaming services we all subscribe to are still pumping out original content left and right, and many of them are about to add a ton of new movies and TV shows to their lineups as soon as the calendar flips to April. There’s about to be even more to watch online, more than enough to keep us busy as we practice our social distancing.

April will bring the launch of a new streaming service called Quibi, which you’ve probably seen advertised online. The library on Quibi will be filled with only original content, all of it designed to be consumed on a phone and in 10 minutes or less. So unless you’re in a big hurry or don’t have access to your TV, you’ll probably be spending a lot of time watching the four most popular streaming services in the country: Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and Amazon Prime.

Netflix has plenty of new originals on the way in April, like the animated feature film The Willoughbys and the fourth season of Money Heist. Disney is adding the new Pixar film Onward on April 3rd, a release date that was moved up significantly when the theaters were closed. Hulu is set to premiere the final season of Future Man and the new FX series Mrs. America this month, while Amazon delivers another installment of Bosch.

You can take a look at the full list of new arrivals for each of the core four streaming services below!

Netflix

April 1

David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

How to Fix a Drug Scandal — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Nailed It!: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

40 Days and 40 Nights

Bloodsport

Cadillac Records

Can’t Hardly Wait

Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke

Community: Season 1-6

Deep Impact

God’s Not Dead

Just Friends

Killer Klowns from Outer Space

Kim’s Convenience: Season 4

Lethal Weapon

Lethal Weapon 2

Lethal Weapon 3

Lethal Weapon 4

Minority Report

Molly’s Game

Mortal Kombat

Mud

Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends

Promised Land

Road to Perdition

Salt

School Daze

Sherlock Holmes

Soul Plane

Sunrise in Heaven

Taxi Driver

The Death of Stalin

The Girl with All the Gifts

The Hangover

The Matrix

The Matrix Reloaded

The Matrix Revolutions

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The Roommate

The Runaways

The Social Network

Wildling

April 2

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll

April 3

Coffee & Kareem — NETFLIX FILM

La casa de papel: Part 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Money Heist: The Phenomenon — NETFLIX FILM

Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy — NETFLIX FAMILY

StarBeam — NETFLIX FAMILY

April 4

Angel Has Fallen

April 5

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

April 6

The Big Show Show — NETFLIX FAMILY

April 7

TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

April 9

Hi Score Girl: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME

April 10

Brews Brothers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

LA Originals — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

La vie scolaire — NETFLIX FILM

Love Wedding Repeat — NETFLIX FILM

The Main Event — NETFLIX FILM

Tigertail — NETFLIX FILM

April 14

Chris D’Elia: No Pain — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

April 15

The Innocence Files — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Outer Banks — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Netflix (cont’d)

April 16

Despicable Me

Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Fauda: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Hail, Caesar!

Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Jem and the Holograms

April 17

Betonrausch — NETFLIX FILM

#blackAF — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang) — NETFLIX FILM

The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Legado en los huesos — NETFLIX FILM

Sergio — NETFLIX FILM

Too Hot to Handle — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

April 18

The Green Hornet

April 20

Cooked with Cannabis — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Midnight Gospel — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

The Vatican Tapes

April 21

Bleach: The Assault

Bleach: The Bount

Middleditch & Schwartz — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

April 22

Absurd Planet — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Circus of Books — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

El silencio del pantano — NETFLIX FILM

The Plagues of Breslau — NETFLIX FILM

The Willoughbys — NETFLIX FILM

Win the Wilderness — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

April 23

The House of Flowers : Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

April 24

After Life: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Extraction — NETFLIX FILM

Hello Ninja: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

April 25

The Artist

Django Unchained

April 26

The Last Kingdom: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

April 27

Battle: Los Angeles

Never Have I Ever — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

April 29

A Secret Love — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Extracurricular — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Nadiya’s Time to Eat — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Summertime — NETFLIX ORIGINAL

Disney+

Earth Month Documentaries

African Cats

Chimpanzee

Bears

Born in China

Crimson Wing

Monkey Kingdom

Wings of Life

America’s National Parks

Wild Yellowstone

JANE

Before the Flood

Planet of the Birds

Sea of Hope: America’s Underwater Treasures

Kingdom of the White Wolf

Tree Climbing Lions

Hostile Planet

Wild Russia

One Strange Rock

Giants of the Deep Blue

Kingdom of the Blue Whale

Great Migrations

Earth Live

Winged Seduction: Birds of Paradise

Into the Grand Canyon

April 1

Doctor Doolittle

April 3

A Tale of Two Critters

In a Nutshell

Don’s Fountain of Youth

Donald’s Dog Laundry

Double Dribble

Dragon Around

Elmer Elephant

Fish Hooks (S1-3)

How to Play Football

Lambert, The Sheepish Lion

On Ice

Out of Scale

Penguins

Pluto’s Party

Sea Scouts

Sonny With a Chance (S1-3)

The Boy Who Talked to Badgers

The New Neighbor

The Small One

The Straight Story

Disney and Pixar’s Onward – Early Home Release

Life on the Edge – “Penguins Behind the Scenes”

Dolphin Reef – Premiere

Diving With Dolphins – “Dolphin Reef Behind the Scenes”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – “Dangerous Debt”

Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings – “Marry ME”

Shop Class – “Downhill Derby”

Disney Family Sundays – “Minnie Mouse: Apron”

One Day at Disney – “Patti Murin: Frozen Musical, Broadway”

Be Our Chef – “Diagnosis: Delicious”

April 10

Life Below Zero (S14)

Paradise Island (S1)

Playtime With Puppy Dog Pals (S1)

Running Wild with Bear Grylls (S5)

Tut’s Treasures: Hidden Secrets (S1)

A Celebration of the Music From Coco – Special Premiere

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – “Together Again”

Shop Class – “Ready for Launch”

Disney Family Sundays – “Minnie Mouse: Kite”

One Day at Disney – “Francheska Roman: Candy Maker”

Be Our Chef – “Hidden Within”

April 12

PJ Masks (S3)

April 17

Brain Games (S8)

Let’s Stick Together

Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Nutty Tales (S1-2)

Pluto’s Purchase

The Incredible Dr. Pol

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – “Old Friends Not Forgotten”

Shop Class – “Build Your Own Adventure”

Disney Family Sundays – “Finding Nemo: Terrarium”

One Day at Disney – “Steve Sligh: Gold Oak Ranch Manager”

Be Our Chef – “Curiouser and Curiouser”

April 19

Just Roll With It (S1)

April 20

Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (S1)

April 22

Fury Files

Jane Goodall: The Hope

April 23

Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (S3)

April 24

America’s Funniest Home Videos (S12-19, 23)

Man in Space

Mars and Beyond

Star Wars: The Clone Wars – “The Phantom Apprentice”

Disney Family Sundays – “WALL-E: Recycling Container”

One Day at Disney – “Tia Kratter: Pixar University”

Be Our Chef – “Beyond the Reef”

April 30

National Treasure

Hulu

April 1

Kabukicho Sherlock: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

60 Days In: Narcoland: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?: Complete Season 4 (TLC)

Alone: Complete Season 6 (History)

Breaking Amish: Complete Seasons 2 & 3 (TLC)

Bring It!: Complete Season 5 (Lifetime)

Chopped: Complete Season 36 (Food Network)

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 12 (Food Network)

Dance Moms: Complete Seasons 2 & 6 (Lifetime)

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 27 – 29 (Food Network)

Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 3 (TLC)

Fast N’ Loud: Complete Season 13 (Discovery)

Fixer Upper (How We Got to Here: Looking Back on Fixer Upper): Special (HGTV)

Forged in Fire: Complete Season 6 (History)

Gold Medal Families: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Hidden Potential: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)

House Hunters: Complete Season 120 (HGTV)

Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole: Complete Season 1 (A&E)

Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Season 5 (Lifetime)

Little Women: LA: Complete Seasons 7 & 8 (Lifetime)

Love It or List It: Complete Season 14 (HGTV)

Married at First Sight: Complete Season 9 (FYI)

Marrying Millions: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)

Property Brothers: Complete Seasons 10 & 11 (HGTV)

Taken at Birth: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

The Family Chantel: Complete Season 1 (TLC)

The Food That Built America: Complete Season 1 (History)

The Kitchen: Complete Seasons 16 – 18 (Food Network)

Til Death Do Us Part: Complete Season 1 (ID)

TRANsitioning: Complete Season 1 (FYI)

The Ant Bully (2006)

Bangkok Dangerous (2008)

Bend It Like Beckham (2003)

Blazing Saddles (1974)

The Book Of Eli (2010)

The Boost (1988)

The Chumscrubber (2005)

Diary of a Hitman (1991)

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who (2008)

Dr. T. and the Women (2000)

The Eternal (1998)

Free Birds (2013)

The Full Monty (1997)

Fun in Acapulco (1963)

Gator (1976)

Get Smart (2008)

Gods and Monsters (1998)

Gorky Park (1983)

Hud (1963)

Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)

Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004)

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)

Let Me In (2010)

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)

The Mexican (2001)

Misery (1990)

Moll Flanders (1996)

Phone Booth (2003)

Repentance (2014)

Risky Business (1983)

Romancing the Stone (1984)

The Jewel of the Nile (1985)

The Sender (1982)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

Spider-Man (2002)

Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story (2019)

Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter (2019)

Who Let The Dogs Out (2019)

The X-Files: I Want to Believe (2008)

Zombieland (2009)

April 3

Future Man: Complete Final Season (Season 3) (Hulu)

Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell: Complete Season 4 (Adult Swim)

Siren: Season 3 Premiere (Freeform)

April 6

Too Cautious Hero: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

April 7

No Guns Life: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

April 8

Parasite (2019)

April 9

Who Wants to be a Millionaire?: Series Premiere (ABC)

Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life: Complete Season 2a (DUBBED) (Funimation)

Little Joe (2019)

April 10

Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 4 (Bravo)

April 12

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic: Complete Season 9B (Discovery Family)

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic en Español: Complete Season 9B (Discovery Family)

April 14

The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart: Series Premiere (ABC)

The Baker and the Beauty: Series Premiere (ABC)

Songland: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)

Vault (2019)

Unlocked (2017)

April 15

Mrs. America: Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)

The Masked Singer: Sing-Along Spectacular: Special (Fox)

A Teacher (2013)

The Messenger (2009)

April 16

What We Do In The Shadows: Season 2 Premiere (FX)

Harry Benson: Shoot First (2016)

April 20

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)

A Kind Of Murder (2016)

April 22

Special-7: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)

April 23

Cunningham (2019)

April 24

Abominable (2019)

April 25

Footloose (2011)

Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Releases TBD