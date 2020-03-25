Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, Hulu & Amazon Prime Video in April

Movie theaters are closed and TV shows might be delayed, but that doesn’t mean we all have to be stuck inside with absolutely nothing to watch. The various streaming services we all subscribe to are still pumping out original content left and right, and many of them are about to add a ton of new movies and TV shows to their lineups as soon as the calendar flips to April. There’s about to be even more to watch online, more than enough to keep us busy as we practice our social distancing.
April will bring the launch of a new streaming service called Quibi, which you’ve probably seen advertised online. The library on Quibi will be filled with only original content, all of it designed to be consumed on a phone and in 10 minutes or less. So unless you’re in a big hurry or don’t have access to your TV, you’ll probably be spending a lot of time watching the four most popular streaming services in the country: Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, and Amazon Prime.
Videos by ComicBook.com
Netflix has plenty of new originals on the way in April, like the animated feature film The Willoughbys and the fourth season of Money Heist. Disney is adding the new Pixar film Onward on April 3rd, a release date that was moved up significantly when the theaters were closed. Hulu is set to premiere the final season of Future Man and the new FX series Mrs. America this month, while Amazon delivers another installment of Bosch.
You can take a look at the full list of new arrivals for each of the core four streaming services below!
Netflix
April 1
David Batra: Elefanten I Rummet — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
How to Fix a Drug Scandal — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Iliza Shlesinger Sketch Show — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Nailed It!: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sunderland ‘Til I Die: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
40 Days and 40 Nights
Bloodsport
Cadillac Records
Can’t Hardly Wait
Cheech & Chong’s Up in Smoke
Community: Season 1-6
Deep Impact
God’s Not Dead
Just Friends
Killer Klowns from Outer Space
Kim’s Convenience: Season 4
Lethal Weapon
Lethal Weapon 2
Lethal Weapon 3
Lethal Weapon 4
Minority Report
Molly’s Game
Mortal Kombat
Mud
Pokémon the Series: Sun & Moon: S3: Sun & Moon – Ultra Legends
Promised Land
Road to Perdition
Salt
School Daze
Sherlock Holmes
Soul Plane
Sunrise in Heaven
Taxi Driver
The Death of Stalin
The Girl with All the Gifts
The Hangover
The Matrix
The Matrix Reloaded
The Matrix Revolutions
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
The Roommate
The Runaways
The Social Network
Wildling
April 2
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly
Violet Evergarden: Eternity and the Auto Memory Doll
April 3
Coffee & Kareem — NETFLIX FILM
La casa de papel: Part 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Money Heist: The Phenomenon — NETFLIX FILM
Spirit Riding Free: Riding Academy — NETFLIX FAMILY
StarBeam — NETFLIX FAMILY
April 4
Angel Has Fallen
April 5
The Killing of a Sacred Deer
April 6
The Big Show Show — NETFLIX FAMILY
April 7
TERRACE HOUSE: TOKYO 2019-2020: Part 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
April 9
Hi Score Girl: Season 2 — NETFLIX ANIME
April 10
Brews Brothers — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
LA Originals — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
La vie scolaire — NETFLIX FILM
Love Wedding Repeat — NETFLIX FILM
The Main Event — NETFLIX FILM
Tigertail — NETFLIX FILM
April 14
Chris D’Elia: No Pain — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
April 15
The Innocence Files — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Outer Banks — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Netflix (cont’d)
April 16
Despicable Me
Fary: Hexagone: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Fauda: Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hail, Caesar!
Mauricio Meirelles: Levando o Caos — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Jem and the Holograms
April 17
Betonrausch — NETFLIX FILM
#blackAF — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Earth and Blood (La terre et le sang) — NETFLIX FILM
The Last Kids on Earth: Book 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Legado en los huesos — NETFLIX FILM
Sergio — NETFLIX FILM
Too Hot to Handle — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
April 18
The Green Hornet
April 20
Cooked with Cannabis — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Midnight Gospel — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Vatican Tapes
April 21
Bleach: The Assault
Bleach: The Bount
Middleditch & Schwartz — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
April 22
Absurd Planet — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Circus of Books — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
El silencio del pantano — NETFLIX FILM
The Plagues of Breslau — NETFLIX FILM
The Willoughbys — NETFLIX FILM
Win the Wilderness — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
April 23
The House of Flowers : Season 3 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
April 24
After Life: Season 2 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Extraction — NETFLIX FILM
Hello Ninja: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Yours Sincerely, Kanan Gill — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
April 25
The Artist
Django Unchained
April 26
The Last Kingdom: Season 4 — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
April 27
Battle: Los Angeles
Never Have I Ever — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
April 29
A Secret Love — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Extracurricular — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Murder to Mercy: The Cyntoia Brown Story — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Nadiya’s Time to Eat — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Summertime — NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Disney+
Earth Month Documentaries
African Cats
Chimpanzee
Bears
Born in China
Crimson Wing
Monkey Kingdom
Wings of Life
America’s National Parks
Wild Yellowstone
JANE
Before the Flood
Planet of the Birds
Sea of Hope: America’s Underwater Treasures
Kingdom of the White Wolf
Tree Climbing Lions
Hostile Planet
Wild Russia
One Strange Rock
Giants of the Deep Blue
Kingdom of the Blue Whale
Great Migrations
Earth Live
Winged Seduction: Birds of Paradise
Into the Grand Canyon
April 1
Doctor Doolittle
April 3
A Tale of Two Critters
In a Nutshell
Don’s Fountain of Youth
Donald’s Dog Laundry
Double Dribble
Dragon Around
Elmer Elephant
Fish Hooks (S1-3)
How to Play Football
Lambert, The Sheepish Lion
On Ice
Out of Scale
Penguins
Pluto’s Party
Sea Scouts
Sonny With a Chance (S1-3)
The Boy Who Talked to Badgers
The New Neighbor
The Small One
The Straight Story
Disney and Pixar’s Onward – Early Home Release
Life on the Edge – “Penguins Behind the Scenes”
Dolphin Reef – Premiere
Diving With Dolphins – “Dolphin Reef Behind the Scenes”
Star Wars: The Clone Wars – “Dangerous Debt”
Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings – “Marry ME”
Shop Class – “Downhill Derby”
Disney Family Sundays – “Minnie Mouse: Apron”
One Day at Disney – “Patti Murin: Frozen Musical, Broadway”
Be Our Chef – “Diagnosis: Delicious”
April 10
Life Below Zero (S14)
Paradise Island (S1)
Playtime With Puppy Dog Pals (S1)
Running Wild with Bear Grylls (S5)
Tut’s Treasures: Hidden Secrets (S1)
A Celebration of the Music From Coco – Special Premiere
Star Wars: The Clone Wars – “Together Again”
Shop Class – “Ready for Launch”
Disney Family Sundays – “Minnie Mouse: Kite”
One Day at Disney – “Francheska Roman: Candy Maker”
Be Our Chef – “Hidden Within”
April 12
PJ Masks (S3)
April 17
Brain Games (S8)
Let’s Stick Together
Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Nutty Tales (S1-2)
Pluto’s Purchase
The Incredible Dr. Pol
Star Wars: The Clone Wars – “Old Friends Not Forgotten”
Shop Class – “Build Your Own Adventure”
Disney Family Sundays – “Finding Nemo: Terrarium”
One Day at Disney – “Steve Sligh: Gold Oak Ranch Manager”
Be Our Chef – “Curiouser and Curiouser”
April 19
Just Roll With It (S1)
April 20
Secrets of the Zoo: Tampa (S1)
April 22
Fury Files
Jane Goodall: The Hope
April 23
Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure (S3)
April 24
America’s Funniest Home Videos (S12-19, 23)
Man in Space
Mars and Beyond
Star Wars: The Clone Wars – “The Phantom Apprentice”
Disney Family Sundays – “WALL-E: Recycling Container”
One Day at Disney – “Tia Kratter: Pixar University”
Be Our Chef – “Beyond the Reef”
April 30
National Treasure
Hulu
April 1
Kabukicho Sherlock: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
60 Days In: Narcoland: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?: Complete Season 4 (TLC)
Alone: Complete Season 6 (History)
Breaking Amish: Complete Seasons 2 & 3 (TLC)
Bring It!: Complete Season 5 (Lifetime)
Chopped: Complete Season 36 (Food Network)
Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 12 (Food Network)
Dance Moms: Complete Seasons 2 & 6 (Lifetime)
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 27 – 29 (Food Network)
Dr. Pimple Popper: Complete Season 3 (TLC)
Fast N’ Loud: Complete Season 13 (Discovery)
Fixer Upper (How We Got to Here: Looking Back on Fixer Upper): Special (HGTV)
Forged in Fire: Complete Season 6 (History)
Gold Medal Families: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)
Hidden Potential: Complete Season 1 (HGTV)
House Hunters: Complete Season 120 (HGTV)
Kids Behind Bars: Life or Parole: Complete Season 1 (A&E)
Little Women: Atlanta: Complete Season 5 (Lifetime)
Little Women: LA: Complete Seasons 7 & 8 (Lifetime)
Love It or List It: Complete Season 14 (HGTV)
Married at First Sight: Complete Season 9 (FYI)
Marrying Millions: Complete Season 1 (Lifetime)
Property Brothers: Complete Seasons 10 & 11 (HGTV)
Taken at Birth: Complete Season 1 (TLC)
The Family Chantel: Complete Season 1 (TLC)
The Food That Built America: Complete Season 1 (History)
The Kitchen: Complete Seasons 16 – 18 (Food Network)
Til Death Do Us Part: Complete Season 1 (ID)
TRANsitioning: Complete Season 1 (FYI)
The Ant Bully (2006)
Bangkok Dangerous (2008)
Bend It Like Beckham (2003)
Blazing Saddles (1974)
The Book Of Eli (2010)
The Boost (1988)
The Chumscrubber (2005)
Diary of a Hitman (1991)
Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who (2008)
Dr. T. and the Women (2000)
The Eternal (1998)
Free Birds (2013)
The Full Monty (1997)
Fun in Acapulco (1963)
Gator (1976)
Get Smart (2008)
Gods and Monsters (1998)
Gorky Park (1983)
Hud (1963)
Kill Bill: Volume 1 (2003)
Kill Bill: Volume 2 (2004)
The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)
Let Me In (2010)
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008)
The Mexican (2001)
Misery (1990)
Moll Flanders (1996)
Phone Booth (2003)
Repentance (2014)
Risky Business (1983)
Romancing the Stone (1984)
The Jewel of the Nile (1985)
The Sender (1982)
Shirley Valentine (1989)
Spider-Man (2002)
Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story (2019)
Victoria Gotti: My Father’s Daughter (2019)
Who Let The Dogs Out (2019)
The X-Files: I Want to Believe (2008)
Zombieland (2009)
April 3
Future Man: Complete Final Season (Season 3) (Hulu)
Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell: Complete Season 4 (Adult Swim)
Siren: Season 3 Premiere (Freeform)
April 6
Too Cautious Hero: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
April 7
No Guns Life: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
April 8
Parasite (2019)
April 9
Who Wants to be a Millionaire?: Series Premiere (ABC)
Kono Oto Tomare!: Sounds of Life: Complete Season 2a (DUBBED) (Funimation)
Little Joe (2019)
April 10
Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 4 (Bravo)
April 12
My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic: Complete Season 9B (Discovery Family)
My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic en Español: Complete Season 9B (Discovery Family)
April 14
The Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart: Series Premiere (ABC)
The Baker and the Beauty: Series Premiere (ABC)
Songland: Season 2 Premiere (NBC)
Vault (2019)
Unlocked (2017)
April 15
Mrs. America: Series Premiere (FX on Hulu)
The Masked Singer: Sing-Along Spectacular: Special (Fox)
A Teacher (2013)
The Messenger (2009)
April 16
What We Do In The Shadows: Season 2 Premiere (FX)
Harry Benson: Shoot First (2016)
April 20
Paranormal Activity 3 (2011)
A Kind Of Murder (2016)
April 22
Special-7: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
April 23
Cunningham (2019)
April 24
Abominable (2019)
April 25
Footloose (2011)
Amazon Prime Video
Amazon Prime Releases TBD