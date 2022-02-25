Netflix Fan-Favorite Series Beats Book of Boba Fett in Streaming Numbers

One Netflix fan-favorite series is beating The Book of Boba Fett in streaming numbers. Disney+ rolled out the red carpet for the Star Wars series. But, it seems as though the red brand’s new season of Ozark is cleaning up. A quick scan of the Nielsen Top 10 shows that Netflix’s show sits in the top slot with Boba Fett right behind. The entire list has a ton of the streaming giant on it with the Star Wars show as the only offering for Disney cracking the Top 10. Over on the movie side of things, other streaming entities fare a lot better. Ozark should also be noted as getting a strong push as the finale of a long-running series versus the relative few episodes of Boba Fett. At this point though, any of these companies will take the big wins they can get in the streaming arena when put against each other. Original content is still able to cut through. Even when confronted with the most popular IP in the world.

“Really, I mean, I think for all of it, Marty and Wendy for the first time are going to be firmly on the same page. Ruth’s going to sort of be in firm opposition to them, everyone’s got to figure out what they want their life to be,” Mundy said of the final season in an interview with Deadline last year. “For the first time, I think people are going to get to make some choices and not just be reactive to the craziness, that’s around them, and so, we feel like the end of the show has been built in. But hopefully, it’s something that as you’re experiencing it, you’re continually surprised.”

This season, alongside Emmy Award Winners Bateman and Linney are fellow Emmy Award Winner Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Charlie Tahan, John Bedford Lloyd, Joseph Sikora, Bruno Bichir, Jessica Frances Dukes, Adam Rothenberg, Alfonso Herrera, CC Castillo, Damian Young, Bruce Davison, Ali Stroker, Katrina Lenk, Skylar Gaertner, Lisa Emery, Felix Solis, and Veronica Falcón.

Bateman, Mark Williams, Patrick Markey, Bill Dubuque, and John Shiban are on the executive producing side. Laura Linney also sits as a co-executive producer.

Here’s a description from Netflix: “Created by Bill Dubuque (“The Accountant,” “The Judge”), this drama series stars Jason Bateman as Marty Byrde, a financial planner who relocates his family from Chicago to a summer resort community in the Ozarks. With wife Wendy and their two kids in tow, Marty is on the move after a money-laundering scheme goes wrong, forcing him to pay off a substantial debt to a Mexican drug lord in order to keep his family safe. While the Byrdes’ fate hangs in the balance, the dire circumstances force the fractured family to reconnect.”

Ozark Season 4 Part 1 is streaming right now on Netlfix.

