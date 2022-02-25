Netflix’s Ozark Hits Rare Streaming Milestone

Netflix’s Ozark has been transfixing viewers since it first debuted in 2017, with fans eager to see exactly how the streaming series’ drama unfolds. The first “part” of the fourth and final season debuted on Netflix last month — and it helped the series achieve an impressive milestone in the process. According to the most recent Nielsen numbers, which measure the millions of minutes that popular television programs were viewed in a particular week, the thirty-seven episodes of Ozark were streamed over 4 billion minutes in the week of January 24th through January 30th. This comes after the newest episodes of Ozark clearly dominated Netflix’s own Top 10 rankings in their debut.

Ozark is a thrilling drama set in the present day and follows the Byrde family’s journey from their normal, suburban Chicago life to their dangerous criminal enterprise in the Ozarks, Missouri. The series explores capitalism, family dynamics, and survival through the eyes of (anything but) ordinary Americans.

The new season stars Emmy Award Winner Jason Bateman, Emmy Award Winner Laura Linney, Emmy Award Winner Julia Garner, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Jessica Frances Dukes, Lisa Emery, Felix Solis, Damian Young, Alfonso Herrera, Adam Rothenberg, John Bedford Lloyd, Joseph Sikora, Bruno Bichir, CC Castillo, Katrina Lenk, Bruce Davison, Ali Stroker, and Veronica Falcón. Emmy Award Nominee Chris Mundy returns as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Jason Bateman, Mark Williams, John Shiban, Patrick Markey, and Bill Dubuque serve as executive producers. Laura Linney serves as Co-Executive Producer. The series is from MRC Television.

“Really, I mean, I think for all of it, Marty and Wendy for the first time are going to be firmly on the same page. Ruth’s going to sort of be in firm opposition to them, everyone’s got to figure out what they want their life to be,” Mundy said of the final season in an interview with Deadline last year. “For the first time, I think people are going to get to make some choices and not just be reactive to the craziness, that’s around them, and so, we feel like the end of the show has been built in. But hopefully, it’s something that as you’re experiencing it, you’re continually surprised.”

The final episodes of Ozark will debut on April 29th on Netflix.