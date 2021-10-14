Netflix Finally Adds Fan Requested Profile Icons

One Netflix favorite is now available as an avatar on the service. Squid Game fans can rejoice as a number of the characters have been released as profile images on the service. Most streaming platforms have some functionality like this now. Fans have flooded social media with memes from the series, and the deluge hasn’t stopped yet. The cast has popped up on Jimmy Fallon playing some of the children’s games from the show. All people can talk about is Squid Game. For a while, it seemed like Ted Lasso would be the most-talked-about show of the year without fail. But, Netflix came in and stole the spotlight with no real end in sight. So, you’re going to see some viewers posting their shiny new AVIs on social media once they become aware of this news. Check out the selection down below:

In a recent interview, the director of the series, Hwang Dong-hyuk, expressed complete shock that it has caught on like this. “A lot of hardship is ingrained in this show — but then it became a blockbuster worldwide success. So there have been a lot of different layers of feelings. Of course, I’m exhilarated about the success. And I’m dumbfounded that this could actually happen to a director like me. But then I am also reminded of the people that I was not able to pay attention to, or spend time with as much as I wanted to in the past. I had a girlfriend back then who I was not able to do very good things for, and we broke up right after I finished the original Squid Game script. So yeah, it’s been a really complex experience that I’ve had — emotionally and memory-wise — after the success of Squid Game.”

Ted Sarandos, Co-CEO of Netflix always thought this had the potential to happen. “There’s a show on Netflix right now that is the No. 1 in the world, like everywhere in the world. It’s called Squid Game. Squid Game will definitely be our biggest non-English language show in the world, for sure,” Sarandos told attendees at the Code conference in Los Angeles.

Squid Game got an official description from Netflix: “A mysterious invitation to join the game is sent to people at risk who are in dire need of money. 456 participants from all walks of life are locked into a secret location where they play games in order to win 45.6 billion won. Every game is a Korean traditional children’s game such as Red Light, Green Light, but the consequence of losing is death. Who will be the winner, and what is the purpose behind this game?”

Will you be switching to a Squid Game avatar now that they are available? Let us know down in the comments!