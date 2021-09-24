Squid Game Season 2: Netflix Creator Address if Series Will Return

For the past week Netflix has been overrun with a surprising new show in their Top 10, the Korean original drama series Squid Game. Produced by the streamer, Squid Game tells the story of a group of down-on-their-luck individuals eager for cash and recruited to play in a series of children’s games that put their lives on the line, but which offer a tremendous cash prize. The series has exploded in popularity on Netflix since it premiered but only nine episodes exist, so what are the odds of a second season? Squid Game‘s creator says he’s not even thinking about it just yet.

“I don’t have well developed plans for ‘Squid Game 2,” Hwang Dong-hyuk, who wrote and directed all nine episodes, told Variety about a follow-up season. “It is quite tiring just thinking about it. But if I were to do it, I would certainly not do it alone. I’d consider using a writers’ room and would want multiple experienced directors.”

Ever since Squid Game premiered it has been drawing comparisons to films like , something that Hwang addressed in his interview as well, brushing it off as not that big of a deal.

“I freely admit that I’ve had great inspiration from Japanese comics and animation over the years,” he added. “When I started, I was in financial straits myself and spent much time in cafes reading comics including ‘Battle Royale’ and ‘Liar Game.’ I came to wonder how I’d feel if I took part in the games myself. But I found the games too complex, and for my own work focused instead on using kids’ games.”

All nine episodes of Squid Game are streaming now on Netflix. The series has been locked in the #1 position in the United States since it premiered and has had similar success globally. According to FlixPatrol’s data about today, Squid Game is the #1 TV title on Netflix in Australia, Brazil, Canada, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and, naturally, South Korea.

Netflix’s official description for Squid Game reads:

“A mysterious invitation to join the game is sent to people at risk who are in dire need of money. 456 participants from all walks of life are locked into a secret location where they play games in order to win 45.6 billion won. Every game is a Korean traditional children’s game such as Red Light, Green Light, but the consequence of losing is death. Who will be the winner, and what is the purpose behind this game?”