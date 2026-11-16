Netflix Is About to Lose One of DC’s Best Shows and It’s Bad News For Arrowverse Fans

It’s been a weird week to be a DC fan. The news that James Gunn and Peter Safran are out at DC Studios and that Skydance has brought in Jeremy Latcham to lead instead was a shock, but that was soon followed by rumors, reports, and speculation about what will happen to the DCU projects in progress as well as the overall future of various characters and the actors who play them. A lot of things remain up in the air — like what’s going on with a second season of Lanterns or what characters will actually show up in Man of Tomorrow — but now DC fans have something else to contend with: the departure of another live-action series from streaming, and sooner than you think.

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The CW’s Supergirl is set to leave Netflix on December 15th, giving fans just one more month to stream the Arrowverse series. The series had already left the platform for various international markets in 2025, but this removal means it U.S. audiences will now have to look elsewhere for the series — and it’s not currently clear exactly where Kara Danvers will land next. With the series departing Netflix, the last date to stream all six seasons will be December 14th.

Supergirl’s Departure Gets Us Closer to the End of an Era on Netflix

The idea of a series departing streaming is itself not terribly surprising. Television series leave and come back across different streaming platforms all the time and we’ve already seen the departure of some Arrowverse series from Netflix specifically — both Arrow and Black Lightning have left the platform within the past year. However, Supergirl’s departure gets us closer to all of the Arrowverse series leaving Netflix. Once Supergirl leaves, only DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and The Flash will remain. We also already know when those two shows will depart, with Legends leaving on September 2, 2027, and The Flash following on November 28, 2028.

So, why is Supergirl leaving and why have shows like Arrow and Black Lightning also left Netflix? The answer to that comes down to licensing. The existing licensing deal between The CW and Netflix is ending, which means that the shows depart as their individual deals expire. Because each series’ deal is unique, that explains the staggered expirations. On the one hand it’s good that not all of the shows are leaving at once, but it certainly is disappointing for fans who had in previous years enjoyed having the majority of the Arrowverse in one convenient place to stream. There is also a bit of silver lining when it comes to the upcoming Supergirl departure. While we don’t yet know exactly where the series will land, when Arrow left Netflix it ended up streaming for free on Pluto TV. All eight seasons of that series are currently available on that platform. It might not be a huge stretch to guess that Supergirl could end up joining it at some time in the future.

Supergirl Is Arguably the Most Underrated Arrowverse Series

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If you haven’t previously watched all six seasons of Supergirl, it’s something you should definitely do while you have the chance as it is perhaps the most underrated of the whole Arrowverse. The series initially started on CBS before jumping to The CW (which is why Supergirl took place on Earth-38 instead of the main Arrowverse Earth) and that start definitely impacted the series’ overall tone. Supergirl was a much brighter and lighter series than the rest of the Arrowverse and it very much leaned into the “hope” element of things that characters like Supergirl have built in because of the House of El symbol they wear. Even with this tonal difference, however, Supergirl is also the Arrowverse series that leaned most into its comic book elements with some truly wild stories, but also its socially conscious, politically resonant stories. Season 4 in particular introduced the villain Agent Liberty and human-alien tensions not unlike issues seen in the real world over immigration.

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Supergirl also expanded the overall Arrowverse mythos in a big way when it brought Superman (played by Tyler Hoechlin) into things and, ultimately saw that hero get his own spinoff after Crisis on Infinite Earths. The biggest thing that elevates Supergirl, however, is Melissa Benoist. Her performance as Kara Danvers/Supergirl has a lot of emotional grounding and even thought the series leans into a hopeful, more positive take on the character than what we more recently saw from Milly Alcock in the DCU’s Supergirl (which, mind you, was also a very well-done portrayal; there’s room for two kinds of Supergirl) Benoist also layered in some of the trauma and seriousness that goes with a character whose entire world ended and who lost her entire family. The supporting cast and characters are great, too. It’s a must-watch for any DC fan — just make sure you do so before December 15th.

Will you be binge watching Supergirl before it leaves Netflix? I’m personally revisiting Season 4 but let us know what season you liked the most in the comments.