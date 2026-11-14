The Biggest Fantasy Series of the Decade Is Ruling Streaming with Its Long-Awaited New Season

While it is hard for some fantasy TV shows to usually get beyond one or two seasons thanks to the high budgets and struggle to get audiences to invest, there have been several exceptions to the rule. One of these has now released the first four episodes of its third season on Prime Video, and fans have quickly stepped back into the world of orcs, balrogs, and magical rings as the series has jumped straight to the #1 spot on the platform. That series is Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Amazon MGM Studios’ epic extension of J.R.R. Tolkien’s story of Middle Earth which takes place years before the events of The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings. Across its first two seasons, the show has established its own story based on the appendices of Tolkien’s most famous work with some other pieces of Middle Earth mythology thrown in. While it has been incredibly popular, as its return to the top of the streaming chart proves, The Rings of Power has not pleased everyone.

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The Rings of Power debuted on Prime Video in 2022 with the first season of a proposed five-season plan that would cost somewhere in the region of $1 billion when all is said and done. The show focuses on events that took place during the second age of Middle Earth, 1000s of years before The Lord of the Rings, but the timeline for the show has been truncated a little to seemingly allow it to incorporate characters and moments that would otherwise not happen until much later. This is just one gripe that some die-hard Tolkien enthusiasts have vocally expressed on social media and via review-bombing of the series over the last several years. However, for the vast majority, The Rings of Power has been a welcome addition to the franchise and one that brings a truly cinematic series to television like never before.

The Rings of Power Season 3 Is Heading into More Familiar Territory

The first season of The Rings of Power spent a lot of its time establishing this slightly altered version of Tolkien’s world, while the second focused on the rising power of Sauron and his ability to manipulate those around him into doing his bidding while frequently crossing paths with the elf Galadriel. In Season 3, viewers will finally see Sauron creating the most powerful item in the franchise, the One Ring. To do this, he must seek out unlikely help from one of The Lord of the Rings‘ most fearsome and stunning creatures, the Balrog, who will actually speak – in the voice of Simon Pegg – for the first time ever on screen. Meanwhile, Gandalf has found his identity and is on his own journey which plays out in parallel to that of Sauron’s quest for power.

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The opening four episodes have received the usual mix of high praise and continued complaints for not following Tolkien’s text on the time period to the letter. In the main, the series has continued to receive positive reviews from critics, with the Rotten Tomatoes score holding 81% in line with previous seasons, while the audience score sits on 68%. Yet, it is clear from the reviews that if you step back from the belief that every adaptation of an existing book series should not make any changes and only adapt it as it was written, then you will find this is the best and most focused season of The Rings of Power so far, and one of the best, most polished fantasy series to ever be brought to TV. As the series’ position in the chart has proven yet again, the number of people jumping back into the show and sticking with it far outweigh those with a negative opinion of it.

Is The Rings of Power delivering one of the best shows on TV? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.