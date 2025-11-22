Netflix Is Losing One of DC’s Best Shows (And Time Is Running Out To Watch It)

The holiday season may be in full swing come December, but things are about to feel a little less merry for Netflix subscribers. Earlier this week, it was announced that the platform would be losing all 15 seasons of the enormously popular series Supernatural and now, it’s DC fans who will be saying goodbye to another long-running favorite currently available on the streamer.

It’s been announced that every episode of Arrow will be leaving Netflix next month. All eight seasons of The CW series are set to depart the streamer on December 18th, meaning that fans have until December 17th to watch the series. It’s currently unclear what the new streaming home for Arrow will be once it leaves Netflix, though given that the series is a DC property and was produced by Warner Bros. Television, it is likely that it could be headed to HBO Max next.

Arrow debuted on The CW in 2012 and kicked off what would become the Arrowverse, a franchise of connected DC Comics inspired television series for the network that would grow to include The Flash, Supergirl, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, and Batwoman. Starring Stephen Amell as Oliver Queen, the series is largely credited as popularizing superhero television as a larger franchise, helping to deliver some now-iconic episodes and events, including the Arrowverse-wide Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover.

What Will Happen To The Other Arrowverse Series On Netflix?

While Arrow is the first of the Arrowverse series to depart Netflix, it unfortunately will not be the last. With the existing licensing deal between The CW and Netflix ending, it’s expected that the other Arrowverse series will also be departing the platform when their individual deals conclude. Currently, Black Lightning is set to remain on Netflix until September 1, 2026, Supergirl until December 15, 2026, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow until September 2, 2027, and The Flash — which was also the last Arrowverse series to air on The CW — will remain on Netflix until November 28, 2028. As for Batwoman and the Arrowverse adjacent The CW series Stargirl and Superman & Lois, those series are currently available to stream on HBO Max.

Is Anything Else Big Leaving Netflix in December?

December is going to be a difficult month for fans of The CW who have been streaming shows on Netflix. In addition to Arrow’s departure and the previously mentioned departure of all 15 seasons of Supernatural, the streamer is also losing another major series on the same day. The fan-favorite sci-fi series The 100 is also set to leave Netflix on December 18th. Fans wanting to watch that series, as well as Arrow and Supernatural, don’t have much time left to get in a major binge before it’s gone.

