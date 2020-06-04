Everything Coming to Netflix in July 2020 So Far

✖

July may still be a month away, but that doesn't mean we can't start looking forward to what Netflix is going to be bringing to the table. Next month will see some of the biggest originals of the year make their debut on Netflix, ranging from big-budget action thrillers to buzzy comic book TV adaptations. There's even a highly-anticipated horror series on the way, which should get a lot of Grudge fans excited. All in all, it looks like July should be a massive month for Netflix.

Netflix has already announced the premiere dates for some of its biggest originals coming in July. This includes The Old Guard, a new film based on the comic book by Greg Rucka, which stars Charlize Theron and is directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood. After the success of Extraction earlier this year, Netflix hopes to see The Old Guard become another action staple of its lineup.

Also coming in July is the second season of Umbrella Academy, debuting on July 31st, The Baby-Sitters Club reboot on July 3rd, and the premiere of The Grudge TV adaptation JU-ON: Origins, also arriving on July 3rd. Netflix is also set to be the streaming home of the biggest TV show of 2020, The Last Dance, the documentary about Michael Jordan's final season with the Chicago Bulls, which debuted to massive ratings on ESPN this summer.

Thanks to the folks at What's On Netflix, we also have an idea as to some of the other titles coming to Netflix next month, like Patriots Day, Sucker Punch, and Winchester. You can take a look below at all of the new arrivals we know so far.

July 1

Abby Hatcher (Season 1)

A Thousand Words

A Touch of Green (Season 1)

Cleo & Cuquin (Season 1)

Patriots Day

Sucker Punch

Under the Riccione Sun

Unsolved Mysteries (Season 1)

Winchester

July 3

Cable Girls (Season 5B)

Desperados

JU-ON: Origins (Season 1)

The Baby-Sitters Club

July 8

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado

Stateless

July 9

Japan Sinks: 2020 (Season 1)

July 10

The Old Guard

July 19

The Last Dance

July 24

The Kissing Booth 2

July 31

The Umbrella Academy (Season 2)

What are you most looking forward to seeing on Netflix next month? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.