Netflix Announces Live Chris Rock Comedy Special

Stand up comedian Chris Rock is about to make history according to Netflix who have announced that the fan-favorite will become the first artist ever to perform a live stand-up special on the streaming service. It's unclear wen exactly this will occur but Netflix's announcement confirmed that Rock's live-special will be available globally to all subscribers sometime in the early part of 2023. Rock has previously released one other special on Netflix, 2018's Tamborine, with the upcoming 2023 special marking his first since then. Tamborine was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Comedy Album, Rock's fourth.

Netflix's tweet about the announcement reads: "Chris Rock is about to make history as the first artist to perform LIVE on Netflix! The legendary comedian, writer, director, and actor's newest comedy special will premiere live — globally — in early 2023 on Netflix!" It was previously reported earlier this year by Deadline that Netflix was considering branching into live performances on its streaming services. Back in May the trade noted that the streamer would be using it at first to focus on comedy specials and big episodes for reality shows. Rock's upcoming special marks the first time they've officially announced live programming plans.

When did Will Smith slap Chris Rock?

As you may recall, the biggest thing to happen in Chris Rock's career in the past year was when he got slapped in the face by Will Smith. The action took place at the 94th Academy Awards, occurring on March 27, 2022. It all started when Rock appeared to present the winner for Best Documentary Feature, making a joke at the expense of Jada Pinkett-Smith, likening her appearance to to Demi Moore's shaved head in G.I. Jane, jesting that she's prepping for a sequel.

Though Smith laughed at the joke, he soon left his seat and walked on stage, slapping Rock across the face and changing the mood of the entire evening and even his standing in Hollywood. Smith would go on to exchange some verbal barbs with Rock, which were censored in the broadcast. The rest of the night was left with an aura of confusion as many wondered if it would be addressed at all on stage or during the event. In the end nothing was done during the ceremony, with Smith going on to win the Academy Award for Best Actor. Smith would later resigned his membership from The Academy, who would go on to ban him from Oscar ceremonies for the next ten years.