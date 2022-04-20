Another Long-Running TV Series Exiting Netflix

The past few years have seen several long-running and popular TV shows exit Netflix for different streaming services. The Office famously moved over to Peacock alongside Parks and Recreation. Friends jetted for HBO Max. Most of the FX shows, including American Horror Story and Sons of Anarchy, have made their way to Hulu following Disney’s purchase of Fox. The hits keep coming, sadly, and next month will see another beloved series depart Netflix’s roster.

On Wednesday, Netflix released the full list of shows and movies leaving the service in May, and Downton Abbey found itself on the list. The fan-favorite drama series currently has six seasons streaming on Netflix, but they will all be making their exit on May 31st.

Videos by ComicBook.com

At this time, there hasn’t been any word on where Downton Abbey will be available to stream next. That news will likely arrive next month when the streaming calendars for June start making their way online.

Unfortunately, Downton Abbey is far from the only popular title leaving Netflix in May. Here’s the full list of movies and TV shows exiting the service next month:

Leaving 5/1/22

Colony: Seasons 1-3

Hoarders: Season 11

WWII in HD: Season 1

Leaving 5/3/22

StartUp: Seasons 1-3

The Clovehitch Killer

Leaving 5/12/22

Eye in the Sky

Leaving 5/19/22

Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Seasons 1-2

Leaving 5/23/22

Shot Caller

Leaving 5/31/22

Battleship

Bill Burr: You People Are All the Same

Chloe

Closer

Coach Carter

Dennis the Menace

Downton Abbey: Series 1-6

Final Destination 3

Final Destination 5

Free Willy

Hairspray

Happy Endings: Seasons 1-3

Happy Feet

I Know What You Did Last Summer

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer

New Year’s Eve

Sniper: Legacy

Stardust

Sucker Punch

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie

The Blind Side

The Devil’s Advocate

The Disaster Artist

The Final Destination

Top Gun

Wild Things

Zoolander

Are you disappointed to see Downton Abbey leaving Netflix next month? Let us know in the comments!