Another Long-Running TV Series Exiting Netflix

The past few years have seen several long-running and popular TV shows exit Netflix for different streaming services. The Office famously moved over to Peacock alongside Parks and Recreation. Friends jetted for HBO Max. Most of the FX shows, including American Horror Story and Sons of Anarchy, have made their way to Hulu following Disney’s purchase of Fox. The hits keep coming, sadly, and next month will see another beloved series depart Netflix’s roster.
On Wednesday, Netflix released the full list of shows and movies leaving the service in May, and Downton Abbey found itself on the list. The fan-favorite drama series currently has six seasons streaming on Netflix, but they will all be making their exit on May 31st.
At this time, there hasn’t been any word on where Downton Abbey will be available to stream next. That news will likely arrive next month when the streaming calendars for June start making their way online.
Unfortunately, Downton Abbey is far from the only popular title leaving Netflix in May. Here’s the full list of movies and TV shows exiting the service next month:
Leaving 5/1/22
Colony: Seasons 1-3
Hoarders: Season 11
WWII in HD: Season 1
Leaving 5/3/22
StartUp: Seasons 1-3
The Clovehitch Killer
Leaving 5/12/22
Eye in the Sky
Leaving 5/19/22
Rosario Tijeras (Mexico): Seasons 1-2
Leaving 5/23/22
Shot Caller
Leaving 5/31/22
Battleship
Bill Burr: You People Are All the Same
Chloe
Closer
Coach Carter
Dennis the Menace
Downton Abbey: Series 1-6
Final Destination 3
Final Destination 5
Free Willy
Hairspray
Happy Endings: Seasons 1-3
Happy Feet
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
New Year’s Eve
Sniper: Legacy
Stardust
Sucker Punch
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie
The Blind Side
The Devil’s Advocate
The Disaster Artist
The Final Destination
Top Gun
Wild Things
Zoolander
