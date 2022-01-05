Netflix Dominates Streaming Charts With Final Season of Fan-Favorite Series

Netflix originals tend to be some of the biggest hits in the streaming TV landscape. That trend remained true with the debut of the final season of Lost in Space last month. The big budget sci-fi series returned to Netflix for its third season in December and went out with an absolute bang. Over the first few days of the month, Lost in Space was the most-watched streaming series in the country and it wasn’t even close.

According to Nielsen, Lost in Space was the number one streaming TV show from November 29th through December 5th. During that span, the series was viewed for more than 1.2 billion minutes. That whopping total nearly doubles the viewership of the second series on the list. True Story, also a Netflix original series, logged 607 minutes streamed. Lost in Space clearly remains a massive hit for Netflix.

It may seem strange that Lost in Space is ending with Season 3 when the viewership is this high, but a three part story was always part of the plan. Back when the final season was announced, showrunner Zack Estrin revealed that three seasons was always the plan for the series.

“From the beginning, we’ve always viewed this particular story of The Robinsons as a trilogy,” Estrin said. “A three part epic family adventure with a clear beginning, middle and end. It’s also worth noting that, with what these characters go through just trying to survive each episode — if anyone deserves to catch their breath before their next mission — it’s Will, Penny, Judy, Maureen, John, Don West, Dr. Smith… and The Robot. And, of course, Debbie the Chicken. So while this chapter of Lost In Space is coming to a rousing conclusion, I’m excited about continuing to explore new stories with my friends at Netflix, and for all of the incredible possibilities that lie ahead.”

“We are so thrilled to share more adventures of The Robinson Family and see their journey through to what is sure to be an epic finale,” added Ted Biaselli, director of original series at Netflix. “We’re especially thankful to Zack Estrin, Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless, Kevin Burns and Jon Jashni for helming Lost in Space, which has brought viewers a premium action-packed and visually spectacular series that the whole family can enjoy together, and we can’t wait for our family audiences to see where season 3 will lead!”

