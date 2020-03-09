Lost in Space Cancelled After Season 3 on Netflix

One of Netflix‘s most popular sci-fi projects is coming to an end, as the streaming service is closing the book on Lost in Space. The news broke on Monday afternoon that Netflix has renewed Lost in Space for a third season, following the debut of Season 2 back in December, but that Season 3 would be the show’s last on the streaming service. Season 3 of Lost in Space isn’t expected to arrive on the service until sometime in 2021, so fans will have to wait a while to find out what happens to the Robinson family.

While Lost in Space may be coming to an end, series showrunner Zack Estrin is just getting started on his relationship with Netflix. The streamer also announced on Monday that it had signed Estrin to a multi-year overall deal to produce new television.

Estrin revealed that the plan for Lost in Space was always meant to be told in three parts, so this ending really is a conclusion of the story rather than a cancellation by Netflix.

“From the beginning, we’ve always viewed this particular story of The Robinsons as a trilogy,” Estrin said. “A three part epic family adventure with a clear beginning, middle and end. It’s also worth noting that, with what these characters go through just trying to survive each episode — if anyone deserves to catch their breath before their next mission — it’s Will, Penny, Judy, Maureen, John, Don West, Dr. Smith… and The Robot. And, of course, Debbie the Chicken. So while this chapter of Lost In Space is coming to a rousing conclusion, I’m excited about continuing to explore new stories with my friends at Netflix, and for all of the incredible possibilities that lie ahead.”

“We are so thrilled to share more adventures of The Robinson Family and see their journey through to what is sure to be an epic finale,” added Ted Biaselli, director of original series at Netflix. “We’re especially thankful to Zack Estrin, Matt Sazama, Burk Sharpless, Kevin Burns and Jon Jashni for helming Lost in Space, which has brought viewers a premium action-packed and visually spectacular series that the whole family can enjoy together, and we can’t wait for our family audiences to see where season 3 will lead!”

The first two seasons of Lost in Space are currently streaming on Netflix.