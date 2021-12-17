Fan-Favorite Netflix Series Dominates Every Streaming Service With Final Season

Netflix subscribers show up for most of the service’s original titles, a trend that certainly applies to the . The original Narcos series was a major hit with both fans and critics, and the same can be said for Narcos: Mexico. The spinoff series, which took the crime saga to a new country, recently came a close, debuting its third and final season on Netflix in the first week of November. Fans rushed to see how the story ended, helping make Narcos: Mexico the most popular streaming title in the country after its release.

According to Nielsen, Narcos: Mexico was the most-watched streaming series in the United States from November 8th through November 14th. During that span, Narcos: Mexico was viewed for a total of 769 million minutes, nearly 100 million more than its closest competition. Netflix’s You was second for that week with 675 million minutes watched.

Eight of the top 10 streaming series during the week of November 8th came from Netflix. Apple TV’s Ted Lasso came in ninth, while Hulu’s Dopesick took the final spot on the list.

Netflix renewed Narcos: Mexico for its third season in October 2020, announcing at the time that there would also be a change in showrunners for the first time in Narcos franchise history. Eric Newman stepped down and turned the series over to longtime collaborator and co-creator Carlo Bernard for the final season.

“I am grateful for my five years at the helm of Narcos and Narcos: Mexico and am immensely proud of what this spectacular team has achieved with these shows,” Newman said in a statement. “Carlo Bernard is the first person I ever spoke to about this project, over ten years ago, and I am extremely pleased to leave the steering of Season 3 of Narcos: Mexico in his very capable hands.”

You can check out the official synopsis for Narcos: Mexico Season 3 below.

“Set in the 90s, when the globalization of the drug business ignites, Season 3 examines the war that breaks out after Felix’s empire splinters. As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge. But in this war, truth is the first casualty – and every arrest, murder and take-down only pushes real victory further away…”

What did you think of Narcos: Mexico‘s final season? Let us know in the comments!