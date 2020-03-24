Netflix Renews Love Is Blind and The Circle for Two More Seasons

The reality bug has bitten Netflix viewers around the world as shows like Love Is Blind and The Circle are two of the most popular the streaming service has released all year. Both series, which were released in batches each week rather than all at once, became social media phenomena throughout their debut seasons, and they’re both going to be back for more in the near future. On Tuesday, Netflix announced that both Love Is Blind and The Circle have been renewed for two additional seasons.

In addition to the news that Love is Blind and The Circle would be coming back for Seasons 2 and 3, Netflix renewed a third popular reality TV series. Hip-hop competition Rhythm & Flow is coming back for a second installment, and its star-studded trio of hosts (Cardi B, Chance the Rapper, T.I.) are set to return for round two. Netflix also ordered a new series from Marie Kondo titled Sparking Joy with Marie Kondo, in which the host will attempt to tidy up an entire town.

“It’s been incredible to see Netflix members everywhere respond to the raw, authentic stories of real people and real stakes,” said Brandon Riegg, Netflix Vice President of Nonfiction Series and Comedy Specials. “We pride ourselves on creating a favorite show for any taste, and we’re thrilled fans embraced all of these series with such enthusiasm and shared passion. We look forward to sparking more joy for our members.”

The Circle is a social media experiment that puts players in their own private room where the only interaction they have with their competitors is a voice-activated social media platform. Some players are honest about who they are, while others take on made-up personalities.

Love Is Blind attempts to answer the age-old question posed in the title by having single people meet one another online and get engaged without ever meeting up face-to-face. The series has been a staple of the Netflix Top 10 list, long after its finale aired.